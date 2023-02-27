Finishing is everyone’s responsibility, says Everton boss Sean Dyche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Finishing is everyone’s responsibility, says Everton boss Sean Dyche

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 5.18pm
Sean Dyche has told his players they must attack as a unit in the same way they defend (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sean Dyche has told his players they must attack as a unit in the same way they defend (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sean Dyche has told his Everton players they are all responsible for finding a way to fix their goalscoring problems as they face another game without Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England striker is set to miss Wednesday’s trip to Arsenal as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

The 25-year-old’s long-standing injury woes – he has made only 12 appearances and scored one goal this term – are a big part of the problem for an Everton side whose 17 goals from 24 league games is the lowest tally in the Premier League.

Fixing that will be crucial to the Toffees’ chances of getting out of and staying out of the bottom three, and although the focus has fallen on the likes of summer signing Neal Maupay, who has one goal in 19 games, Dyche said they cannot rely on individuals.

“That’s been the theme of the season,” he said. “There’s lots of work to be done. The team mentality has to be ‘we’re all allowed to score’. It’s not about one player. I ask that of them defensively – clean sheets start from the front.

“It’s only fair to ask it the other way around. Players have to take responsibility as a group as we all do in making enough chances and taking enough chances.”

Everton v West Ham United – Premier League – Goodison Park
Neal Maupay has scored just one goal in 19 games (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Everton’s lack of cutting edge cost them on Saturday, when they had the better opportunities against Aston Villa but failed to convert any and conceded twice in the second half, one from the penalty spot, in a 2-0 defeat.

Such a quandary is not new for Dyche, who last April was urging his Burnley players to “kick it in the net” during their own goal drought. Everton’s problems pre-date his arrival at the start of February but the 51-year-old has had conversations like these before.

“It’s simple to talk about it but it’s not easy to deliver,” he added. “I’m working with a different group of players but the mentality has been good.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin file photo
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, will be missing again when Everton travel to Arsenal (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We’ve got to ask the players to create different ways of affecting games and while doing that not lose sight of the fact the shape has to be good, the defensive shape. The Premier League is unforgiving at both ends.

“We’ve shown good signs of developing the side being tighter and more structured in their defending. Now it’s how can we open the door when attacking.

“Certainly if you look at Saturday, we’d won two of the previous three and Saturday was a slightly more powerful performance but that’s how the big moments count, that’s how important they are to change a performance and people’s view of it…

Everton v Aston Villa – Premier League – Goodison Park
Sean Dyche’s team lost to Aston Villa on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The players are working diligently. They know the stats and facts, I don’t have to remind them of that, but I’ve said ‘even if you’re not scoring, as long as you’re doing the right things it will come your way’.”

Dyche’s first game in charge at Goodison was against Arsenal on February 4, and the Toffees upset Mikel Arteta’s title hopefuls thanks to James Tarkowski’s header in a 1-0 win.

But Arsenal have dropped only five points at home this season and a trip to the Emirates will be an entirely different proposition.

“They’re having a fine season for sure,” Dyche said. “They’re being very creative home and away but particularly at home, and they’ve proved they’re a force to be reckoned with.

“We’ve got to go down and be ready for that, and also give a performance ourselves like we did at home. It’s not as easy, the crowd at home were fantastic and made it a real dominant feel to our performance.

“We won’t have that away but we want the mentality to be there for our performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
4
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
The Courier/Evening Telegraph,Dundee news, Sheanne Mulholland story,CR0040546, Grove Academy school teachers on strike outside the school, wednesday 11th january..Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue
3
Sean Dyche has told his players they must attack as a unit in the same way they defend (Peter Byrne/PA)
Monday court round-up — 'Shining' menace and dog lead attack
The Hackle Rally-winning 1976 Ford Escort shared by Colin McRae and Robert Reid. Image: Silverstone Auctions
Fast Fords: Colin McRae's rally Escort outshone at auction by £590,000 Sierra
Frustrated Dundee players at full-time against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them…
A defibrillator was used on the referee after he collapsed at a game in Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View/Scott Baxter
Football referee taken to hospital after collapsing during Perthshire youth game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented