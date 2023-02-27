Saqib Mahmood hoping tweaks make him a ‘better bowler’ for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Saqib Mahmood hoping tweaks make him a ‘better bowler’ for England

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 6.02pm
Saqib Mahmood is ready to return for England this week (Nigel French/PA)
Saqib Mahmood is ready to return for England this week (Nigel French/PA)

Saqib Mahmood is hopeful some modifications to his bowling action during an extended period on the sidelines will make him better than he was before a long injury lay-off.

The Lancashire quick is in line for his first England appearance in nearly a year in their ODI series against Bangladesh, which starts on Wednesday in Dhaka, after recovering from a lumbar stress fracture.

While understandably forlorn after the initial diagnosis, Mahmood used the rehabilitation to reduce his run-up by a couple of paces as well as shift his alignment when loading up at the crease slightly.

Saqib Mahmood has had several months on the sidelines (Mike Egerton/PA)
Saqib Mahmood has had several months on the sidelines (Mike Egerton/PA)

There have been moments of uncertainty but, by and large, the 26-year-old is confident the tweaks will stand up to the rigours of international cricket in an Ashes and World Cup year for England.

“I feel very grateful after what’s happened over the last year, I’m happy to be back playing cricket,” he said. “When you know it’s going to be a long time out, you just think about all the cricket you’re going to miss – the first Test match at Lord’s (last June), the T20 World Cup and all of that.

“There’s nothing that anyone is going to say to you in the first week that is going to make you feel better, so I just tried to just distract myself from what was going on and try and keep myself busy.

“Throughout the process, I’ve had days where I’ve felt better than the bowler I was and then sometimes it only takes one bad session and you start to have doubts. I’d like to think over time I’ll be a better bowler for the time I’ve had to work on things and improve.

“When we play this tour, people will make a judgement within the first six balls of whether I’m the same or not. I’m just trying to focus on what I can do. Hopefully I am a better bowler after this.”

Mahmood was one of the rare positives in a humbling Test tour of the West Indies last March, which proved a watershed moment for English cricket as Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes were appointed as head coach and captain respectively.

The pair have overseen a remarkable transformation so it is little wonder Mahmood has his sights set on breaking back into the buccaneering Test set-up – even if he knows that is easier said than done.

But Stokes recently revealed he wanted eight fit seamers for this summer’s Ashes and Mahmood is keen to make an irresistible case when he returns to red-ball action in the County Championship in the spring.

“Red-ball cricket feels a long way away, just with getting back into cricket,” he said. “There’s five County Championship games (before England start their summer schedule), hopefully I’ll play three or four to really stake my claim again for the Ashes.

“The Test squad at the moment looks a very tough one to break in to but all I can do is what I can control and that’s getting the ball back in hand for Lancashire and really performing.”

Mahmood, left, has enjoyed working under Ben Stokes in the past (Nigel French/PA)
Mahmood, left, has enjoyed working under Ben Stokes in the past (Nigel French/PA)

Mahmood has fond memories of working under Stokes. The paceman was player of the series with nine wickets in a 3-0 clean sweep of Pakistan in 2021 after Stokes was parachuted in to lead a shadow side when the entire first-team squad had to self-isolate following a Covid outbreak.

“In the short time I worked with Stokesy a couple of years ago, it really suited my game,” Mahmood added. “We’d have four slips in in the middle of an ODI.

“I haven’t really spoken to Ben (recently). Those conversations will happen in due course, when I start feeling closer and when I start feeling ready.

“Hopefully before the season, I can give him a call, more so just knowing what he’d want from me if I was to break into the team.”

