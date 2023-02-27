Chiedozie Ogbene earns Rotherham a point at Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chiedozie Ogbene earns Rotherham a point at Swansea

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 10.22pm
Chiedozie Ogbene, right, scored for Rotherham (Nick Potts/PA)
Chiedozie Ogbene, right, scored for Rotherham (Nick Potts/PA)

An outrageous finish by Rotherham’s top scorer Chiedozie Ogbene earned the Millers another precious point in their battle for survival as they drew 1-1 at Swansea.

Ogbene had almost got the game off to a flying start when he fired a left-footed shot from the edge of the box against the left-hand upright with less than a minute gone.

That came from Swansea skipper Matt Grimes giving the ball away at a throw in, and he was not the only one in the home ranks to suffer a shaky start as Rotherham followed Stoke’s lead from their 3-1 win at the same venue last week by pressing high and hard.

A few minutes later Ryan Manning sent Oli Cooper running in on goal and his shot forced Viktor Johansson into a smart save. The majority of the first half saw Rotherham on the offensive and a fierce half-volley from Leo Hjelde from 35 yards went inches over.

Swansea eventually got to grips with their intricate passing and a great ball from Joel Piroe gifted Morgan Whittaker a great chance in a one-on-one with Johansson in the 37th minute. He went for the dink over the keeper, but did not get the ball high enough to clear the visiting stopper and his touch sent the ball wide.

The next Swansea attack was more clinical and was finished with aplomb by leading goalscorer Piroe. The overlapping Manning was the provider from the left as he picked out the Dutchman with an inch-perfect pass to the edge of the Rotherham D.

Piroe took one touch before firing into the left-hand corner with his right foot to bag his 13th goal of the season. That gave the Swans the lead on the stroke of half-time, but they did not hang on to it for long.

Seven minutes into the second half, Rotherham dangerman Ogbene made up for his bad luck in the opening minute by scoring a great solo goal. Tariqe Fosu picked up a loose ball just inside his own half and went on a burst down the left.

He gave Shane Ferguson the chance to cross and he picked out Ogbene in the middle of the goal on the six-yard box. His initial lunge at the ball saw him trap it between his legs before flicking it into the goal while lying on his back.

It was end-to-end stuff for the rest of the half, with Rotherham having the best chances to win the game. Andy Fisher’s legs came to the rescue for the home side in the 79th minute when he blocked a shot from point-blank range by Georgie Kelly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
4
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
The Courier/Evening Telegraph,Dundee news, Sheanne Mulholland story,CR0040546, Grove Academy school teachers on strike outside the school, wednesday 11th january..Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue
3
Chiedozie Ogbene, right, scored for Rotherham (Nick Potts/PA)
Monday court round-up — 'Shining' menace and dog lead attack
The Hackle Rally-winning 1976 Ford Escort shared by Colin McRae and Robert Reid. Image: Silverstone Auctions
Fast Fords: Colin McRae's rally Escort outshone at auction by £590,000 Sierra
Frustrated Dundee players at full-time against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them…
A defibrillator was used on the referee after he collapsed at a game in Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View/Scott Baxter
Football referee taken to hospital after collapsing during Perthshire youth game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented