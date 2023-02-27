Matt Taylor pleased as Rotherham come from behind to draw at Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Taylor pleased as Rotherham come from behind to draw at Swansea

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 11.34pm
Matt Taylor’s Rotherham earned a point (Nick Potts/PA)
Matt Taylor's Rotherham earned a point (Nick Potts/PA)

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor was delighted to see his side come from behind to earn a draw for the first time this season as they moved six points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a 1-1 stalemate at Swansea.

While he was pleased, his opposite number Russell Martin had to listen to his team being booed off the pitch at the end of the game as their miserable run continued.

It was Chiedozie Ogbene’s amazing flick, while flat on his back in front of goal, that levelled things up in the 52nd minute after Joel Piroe had opened the scoring in the first half, enabling the Millers to back up their 2-1 home win over Sunderland last week with another point.

“That goal was a big moment for us and I was pleased we kept attacking the game. We were generally on the front foot and things could have been even better for us,” said Taylor.

“Georgie Kelly had a chance with his first touch after coming on and the ball somehow bounced away from goal.

“That result will give us a lot of confidence moving forward – it’s another point in the right direction. We’ve got 12 games left and every one is going to be massive for us – we need more points.

“We’ve got to keep going for it and keep the bit between our teeth. It was important that we backed up the win over Sunderland.”

Swansea’s fall from grace has seen them slump from fourth to 15th since October with only three wins in 20 games.

Martin said: “We’re disappointed and frustrated with the performance. There is so much anxiety in our game, and anxiety and fear kills creativity and freedom – I’ve been there as a player.

“When we finally got a grip on the game and changed shape, I thought it would settle everyone down. Then we conceded a rubbish goal.

“We didn’t have any real period of sustained pressure in their final third. That comes from recent results and the performance tonight carried on from the Stoke game last Tuesday.

“There was not enough courage but that is completely understandable with the young guys out there. We need something to kick-start us again.

“They dug in and got a point tonight and that’s not the standard we want. The only way we are going to get through it is by being braver than we were tonight.

“We need people to be all in between now and the end of the season, because I think we have too many lads who are already focusing on the summer and what’s going to happen with their situation.

“That’s not conducive to high performance.”

