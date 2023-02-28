Classy Joe Root guides England into strong position in second Test in Wellington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Classy Joe Root guides England into strong position in second Test in Wellington

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 12.19am Updated: February 28 2023, 12.25am
Joe Root’s class put England in a strong position (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)
Joe Root’s class put England in a strong position (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

Joe Root and Ben Stokes were leading England towards a series-clinching victory over New Zealand, restoring calm after a chaotic start to the fifth morning.

Resuming on the final morning on 48 for one, with another 210 needed, the tourists were ragged as they lost four cheap wickets.

Nightwatchman Ollie Robinson, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope all made swift exits before Root’s reckless call for a single saw rising star Harry Brook run out for a duck without facing a ball.

But Root was well on the way to making amends for that error, striking a brilliant 74 not out as he dominated a stand of 88 with captain Stokes (20no).

At the lunch break England had moved from 80 for five to 168 for five needing 90 more to make it seven consecutive Test wins and 11 from 12 under the leadership of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

England’s rocky start began when Robinson’s swished at Tim Southee and skied a catch off the toe-end of the bat.

While his wicket was hardly going to be vital to the final analysis, it was an early fillip for the hosts. Pope’s arrival meant the real contest was now afoot and he was duly beaten on the outside edge off his very first ball.

New Zealand England Cricket
Ollie Pope fell to a fine catch from Tom Latham (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

Pope soon began stepping down the crease to the seamers, adding to the nervy atmosphere, but it was Duckett who gave the hosts their second success when he flashed Matt Henry to slip with his feet in concrete. England badly needed a period of calm, but instead careered even further off track.

Pope’s unconvincing stay ended on 14 when he tried to cut Neil Wagner from a tight off-stump line and sprayed a head-high chance to the safe hands of Tom Latham. But if that was bad, what followed off the very next delivery was several levels worse.

Joe Root
Joe Root kept the scoreboard ticking over (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

Root dabbed off the face of the bat and set off instantly for a single that was never on, leaving Brook high and dry, run out by sharp work from Bracewell without ever reaching the striker’s end. England had lost four for 27 and frittered away the initiative.

And yet, the pairing of Root and Stokes still brought hope – the team’s classiest batter and its clutch finisher in the trenches together. They immediately set off on different paths, Stokes defending his way to one run off his first 19 balls while Root kicked off the counter attack.

He hit 14 off three Bracewell deliveries: six over mid-wicket, a fine sweep for four and a long-hop pulled away greedily. With Root flowing, Stokes was content on hanging in. It was a close run thing at times, twice edging Henry agonisingly over the fingertips of the slips.

Root was in control, though, turning every minor error of line or length into a boundary. He reached his half-century at exactly a run-a-ball, adding a second six off Bracewell as he dipped the required runs into double figures before the break.

