England fall just short as one-run victory enables New Zealand to tie series 1-1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England fall just short as one-run victory enables New Zealand to tie series 1-1

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 3.29am Updated: February 28 2023, 4.03am
Neil Wagner secured victory for New Zealand by the slimmest of margins (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/ AP)
Neil Wagner secured victory for New Zealand by the slimmest of margins (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/ AP)

England became just the fourth team in Test history to lose after enforcing the follow-on, with New Zealand’s Neil Wagner dismissing last man James Anderson to seal an unforgettable one-run win in Wellington.

In a match that is sure to go down as one of the most gripping contests ever seen in the grand old format, it was England who stumbled at the line with Anderson feathering Wagner down the leg-side to leave England 256 all out chasing 258.

It was a staggering conclusion to proceedings and saw Ben Stokes’ men join the Australian classes of 1894, 1981 and 2001 as the only sides ever to suffer defeat after sending the opposition straight back in to bat.

Stokes made that decision after racking up a 226-run first innings lead, but lost control of the game as the Black Caps batted with brilliant resolve to take things deep into day five.

England looked to have the game won a couple of times, when Joe Root (95) led a 121-run partnership with Stokes and when Ben Foakes’ measured 33 took the chase to within seven runs of success. But New Zealand refused to lie down, scrapping relentlessly to take the game into the nerve-shredding denouement.

Wagner was hero with figures of four for 62, dismissing both Stokes and Root in the space of four balls, then show nerves of steel to have Anderson caught behind when one misjudgement could have cost him everything. He was also on hand with a tough catch that did for Foakes, just as the Surrey gloveman seemed to be rising above the drama.

Neil Wagner
Neil Wagner was the New Zealand hero (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/ AP)

It was just the second defeat England have experienced in 12 games under the leadership of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum and, like almost everything they have done since taking the reins, it came in jaw-dropping fashion.

The seeds of England’s defeat were sown by the top order, who contributed some wayward and loose dismissals, but they were almost bailed out by Foakes and Leach.

There were 43 needed when they came together, putting the ball firmly in New Zealand’s court, but Foakes was outstanding in guarding the strike and chipping away at the target.

Leach was happy to reprise the role he made famous at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes, when his one not out from 17 balls allowed Stokes to conjure an amazing win.

Ben Foakes
Ben Foakes took England to the verge of victory (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

Foakes went about things in steadier fashion as he took the required runs into single figures and it was a major shock when he erred, dragging Southee to fine leg.

When Anderson snapped the thick atmosphere with a flourish of a boundary, leaving one to draw and two to win, everyone in the ground knew the result was just one ball away.

That ball fell in New Zealand’s favour, leaving Anderson barely able to drag himself away from the crease. He did not even call for DRS, accepting his and England’s fate as the Black Caps celebrated riotously.

Neil Wagner
Neil Wagner, second right, celebrates the wicket of James Anderson (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

Leach, who had batted for 71 minutes and 31 deliveries for his one not out, stared into the distance at the end having now been in the middle of one of England’s most enthralling wins and one of their most draining defeats.

A debate will surely take place over the wisdom of the follow-on decision, particularly given Stokes’ knee problem and his inability to offer more than two overs in the match. England’s remaining bowlers were certainly run ragged by New Zealand’s dogged second-innings resistance, but even so they will regret the way they failed to kill the game on day five.

Questions might also be asked about umpire Chris Gaffaney, who opted not to call Wagner for a wide as he dragged one way down the leg side immediately before dismissing Anderson.

Joe Root
Joe Root’s 95 was in vain (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

At any other point of the match a margin call like that would barely register a flicker of attention but, at a point when the extra run would have tied the scores, it may not be forgotten quite so easily.

England will reflect that things might have been more straightforward – albeit less exciting – had it not been for a sloppy first hour that cost them four wickets for 27.

Nightwatchman Ollie Robinson lasted only three overs, opener Ben Duckett flashed to slip with his feet in concrete and Ollie Pope was wholly unconvincing for his 14. But most costly was the loss of in-form Harry Brook without facing a ball.

He was tempted into a crazy single by Root, left for dead at the non-striker’s end. With four centuries in his last five Tests, including 186 in the previous innings, his unintentional sacrifice was a body blow.

Root went a long way to making amends before he followed Stokes’ lead in falling straight into Wagner’s short-ball ploy. That set up a blockbuster finish, with England bested at the decisive moment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Friarton Bridge fire M90 Perth
Perth recycling centre ‘explosion’ leaves city gridlocked
2
Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
3
Ryan and Leslie Amos leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss damaged Fife cars worth around £200k in post-pub chaos
4
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
6
A candid Liam Smith says it's time to do United's talking on the pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee United risk ‘sleepwalking’ to relegation as fan fury is ‘echoed in dressing room’
7
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
8
David Aird and Lee Brown have been jailed. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair jailed for robbery with meat cleaver and spanner
9
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Work has begun on a new railway line in Leven, Fife Picture shows; Work beginning on the new Leven railway line. Leven, Fife. Supplied by Network Rail Date; 27/02/2023
Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues
10
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl

More from The Courier

Keith Woodburn has been missing for more than 30 years. Image: Cumbria Police
Dundee 'sighting' of man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to the Hamilton clash. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell set for Hamilton '12-pointer' as he cites impact of Arbroath's January signings
Graham Taylor.
Perthshire man caught with child abuse films claimed police search was botched
Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and…
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of care home into the hands of serial…
Comrie sheep farmer Tom Paterson.
Obituary: Tom Paterson of Comrie, renowned Blackface Sheep expert
Perthshire founder of EarSass scooped the Fashion Jewellery Award of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Association Awards.
Perthshire jewellery designer - who founded 'sassy' earring business - scoops prestigious award
Tatiana Apostol as Lady Kate in 2022. Image: Kate Kennedy Club.
St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year…
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: The latest information for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
12
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling

Editor's Picks

Most Commented