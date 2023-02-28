Sean Dyche working to change Everton’s mentality heading into away matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Dyche working to change Everton’s mentality heading into away matches

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 9.02am
Sean Dyche wants to change Everton’s mentality away from Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sean Dyche wants to change Everton’s mentality away from Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sean Dyche is working to change Everton’s mentality going into away games with the aim of improving a dismal record on the road so far this season.

Everton head to Arsenal on Wednesday night as clear second favourites against the Premier League leaders, having not won an away league match since beating Southampton 2-1 on October 1.

The Emirates is perhaps not the most likely place to end that run, but with a trip to Nottingham Forest to follow on Sunday, Dyche knows the importance of changing Everton’s fortunes away from Goodison Park.

“It’s about going into these games with the belief in what we do, mainly the consistency of performance home and away,” said Dyche, who has taken charge of only one Everton away match so far, a 2-0 defeat to local rivals Liverpool on February 13.

“It’s well known that apart from the pandemic season, most clubs have stronger home form and there are all sorts of scientific reasons for that. Players have higher testosterone levels playing in front of home crowds and all kinds of different things.

“But you can still have a good away record by structuring the team, suggesting the team maybe works in different ways, but mostly mentality is important.

“You want players to go away from home with a strong jaw and a strong mentality to what it’s going to offer you and that’s something we need to build here.

“We’re in the early process of doing that. It’s about having that ability to go away and still deliver on a consistent level and with that edge because it’s important – particularly away from home – to have that edge in your play.

“At home the crowd can give you that edge. When you’re away, you have to bring it through the collective on the pitch.”

James Tarkowski’s header saw Everton beat Mikel Arteta’s side 1-0 in Dyche’s first game in charge at the start of the month, but that result has done little to shift the betting odds for this week’s encounter.

Arsenal have dropped only five points at home all season, with Manchester City the only away side to have won at the Emirates.

Dyche acknowledged few would give his misfiring side much chance of getting so much as a point in north London, and called that fact “a nice weapon to have”.

But he insisted that does not mean he saw this match, or any other, as a free hit.

“I don’t personally but what I’m suggesting is, not really a weapon, but I’m suggesting that from outside, due to the stats and facts in going to Arsenal, who are having a terrific season, most would suggest it’s unlikely you’re going to get a result,” he said.

“That can bring a bit more freedom if no one thinks you’re going to get anything.

“It doesn’t mean we don’t. We’ll be going down there certainly with our eyes on the prize, and on delivering a performance that can get something. That’s my intention and that’s what I want the players to do.”

