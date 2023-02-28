Lukasz Fabianski set for extended spell out with facial injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is set for a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a horror facial injury.

The Polish veteran may require surgery after he sustained a fractured cheekbone and eye socket against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Fabianski’s face collided with the knee of Forest defender Felipe and he was immediately substituted.

Manager David Moyes said: “We don’t quite know whether it’ll be operated on or healing itself, or a time-span at the moment.

“I’m waiting, but I couldn’t give you an answer. We’ve had the surgeon’s report back but I think there’s a decision to make as to whether it’s surgery or natural healing.”

Fabianski joined West Ham from Swansea for £7million in 2018 and has made 164 appearances.

But the 37-year-old will be out of contract at the London Stadium this summer.

“It’s huge for us and obviously huge for the goalkeeper as well,” added Moyes. “At the stage of his career for him as well.”

Alphonse Areola will now get the chance to stake his claim to be West Ham’s number one.

The 30-year-old, who was in France’s World Cup squad, has been limited to appearances in the cup competitions since arriving from Paris St Germain last year.

Areola will be in the Hammers’ line-up at Old Trafford on Wednesday night when they take on Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round.

Danny Ings, who scored his first goals for the club in the 4-0 win over Forest, is cup-tied so Michail Antonio, who also found the net after coming on as a substitute, is set to start in attack.