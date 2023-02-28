Tottenham partnership with F1 will see karting track built at club’s stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tottenham partnership with F1 will see karting track built at club’s stadium

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 12.06pm
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will house London’s longest indoor karting track as part of a new partnership with F1 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will house London’s longest indoor karting track as part of a new partnership with F1 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will house the world’s first in-stadium electric karting facility as part of a new 15-year strategic partnership between Spurs and Formula One.

Separate tracks for adults and juniors are set to be built under the Premier League venue’s South Stand and have been accredited by the National Karting Association, making the facility a potential future venue for national karting championship races.

There are also plans for a driver academy programme, which “will widen the motorsport talent pool and help to identify the next generation of F1 drivers”.

A Spurs statement read: “The karting experience will be the focal point of a long-term partnership between the club and F1, that will aim to create apprenticeship and career opportunities for local young people and bring greater diversity to the motorsport industry, particularly for women and underrepresented groups. It will also provide F1 with a touchpoint in London from which to further grow its fanbase throughout the world.”

Alongside the new track, which when complete will be London’s longest indoors, there are plans to house interactive motorsport activities and food and beverage facilities.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “As we continue to grow our sport around the world, partnering with world renowned brands like Tottenham Hotspur allows us to take Formula One and motorsport to new and diverse audiences.

“The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport.

“Our brands have a shared vision to create life-changing career opportunities, promote diversity and inclusion, such as through the recently announced F1 academy, and driving environmental sustainability – our innovative partnership will bring all of this to life.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy added: “Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round.

“We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national and local communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Friarton Bridge fire M90 Perth
Perth recycling centre ‘explosion’ leaves city gridlocked
2
Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
3
Ryan and Leslie Amos leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss damaged Fife cars worth around £200k in post-pub chaos
4
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
6
A candid Liam Smith says it's time to do United's talking on the pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee United risk ‘sleepwalking’ to relegation as fan fury is ‘echoed in dressing room’
7
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
8
David Aird and Lee Brown have been jailed. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair jailed for robbery with meat cleaver and spanner
9
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Work has begun on a new railway line in Leven, Fife Picture shows; Work beginning on the new Leven railway line. Leven, Fife. Supplied by Network Rail Date; 27/02/2023
Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues
10
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl

More from The Courier

Keith Woodburn has been missing for more than 30 years. Image: Cumbria Police
Dundee 'sighting' of man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to the Hamilton clash. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell set for Hamilton '12-pointer' as he cites impact of Arbroath's January signings
Graham Taylor.
Perthshire man caught with child abuse films claimed police search was botched
Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and…
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of care home into the hands of serial…
Comrie sheep farmer Tom Paterson.
Obituary: Tom Paterson of Comrie, renowned Blackface Sheep expert
Perthshire founder of EarSass scooped the Fashion Jewellery Award of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Association Awards.
Perthshire jewellery designer - who founded 'sassy' earring business - scoops prestigious award
Tatiana Apostol as Lady Kate in 2022. Image: Kate Kennedy Club.
St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year…
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: The latest information for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
12
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling

Editor's Picks

Most Commented