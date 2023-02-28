Q&A: Key questions ahead of public hearing examining Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Q&A: Key questions ahead of public hearing examining Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 12.55pm
Azeem Rafiq will be the key witness at a Cricket Discipline Commission panel hearing which starts on Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Azeem Rafiq will be the key witness at a Cricket Discipline Commission panel hearing which starts on Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A public hearing examining allegations of racism and discriminatory behaviour connected to Yorkshire is set to begin on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look.

What are the origins of this hearing?

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq first alleged he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying during his two stints at the county in interviews given in 2020.

The county commissioned an independent report and in September 2021 a summary of that report was published, confirming seven of the 43 allegations Rafiq made had been upheld. Yorkshire apologised and accepted Rafiq had been “the victim of inappropriate behaviour”, however a month later they confirmed no individuals would face disciplinary action as a result of the investigation.

The England and Wales Cricket Board launched its own investigation and in June last year, issued charges against Yorkshire and seven individuals.

A three-person Cricket Discipline Commission panel will hear the case between March 1 and 9 in London, with Rafiq the key witness.

Who were the people charged?

The seven individuals charged, in alphabetical order, were Gary Ballance, John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard, Richard Pyrah and Michael Vaughan.

They were each charged with alleged breaches of ECB directive 3.3 – “conduct which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer into disrepute”.

Will everyone appear?

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is the only charged individual who is set to appear at the hearing
Former England captain Michael Vaughan is the only charged individual who is set to appear at the hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)

Only Vaughan out of the individuals charged is set to appear. He categorically denies making a discriminatory comment in a conversation with Rafiq and a group of other Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity in 2009. Ballance has admitted liability in response to the charge against him for using racially discriminatory language, while the other five have said they will not engage with the process.

Gale said last year the process was “tainted” while Hoggard said earlier this year that the ECB had “failed everyone”, including Rafiq, in its investigation. The charges against those five individuals will be heard by the panel in their absence.

What about Yorkshire?

Yorkshire have admitted four charges issued by the ECB
Yorkshire have admitted four charges issued by the ECB (Danny Lawson/PA)

The county will not participate in the hearing either after admitting liability to four amended charges they were facing. The ECB said on February 7 these included “a failure to address systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language over a prolonged period and a failure to take adequate action in respect of allegations of racist and/or discriminatory behaviour”.

Last week Yorkshire confirmed one of the charges they had admitted to related to the deletion and destruction of emails and documents, which they said had occurred prior to the appointment of current Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel.

Will the panel issue judgements in the case at the end of the hearing?

It is expected that judgement will be reserved on all outstanding charges until a later date.

If found liable, what sort of sanction could the individuals expect?

The precise nature of the charge or charges facing each individual has not been published. Sanctions open to CDC panels where charges are found proven include, but are not limited to: a caution, a reprimand, an unlimited fine, suspension or termination of registration or an order to complete an education or training course.

Yorkshire could face a points deduction or suspension from ECB competitions in relation to the charges they have admitted. But sanctions on any admitted or proven charges will be determined at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perth recycling centre fire
Man dies after Perth recycling centre explosion
2
Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
3
Ryan and Leslie Amos leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss damaged Fife cars worth around £200k in post-pub chaos
4
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
6
A candid Liam Smith says it's time to do United's talking on the pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee United risk ‘sleepwalking’ to relegation as fan fury is ‘echoed in dressing room’
7
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
8
David Aird and Lee Brown have been jailed. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair jailed for robbery with meat cleaver and spanner
9
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Work has begun on a new railway line in Leven, Fife Picture shows; Work beginning on the new Leven railway line. Leven, Fife. Supplied by Network Rail Date; 27/02/2023
Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues
10
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl

More from The Courier

Iain Ferguson pitch side at Dundee North End. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee United legend Iain Ferguson returns to city in Q&A event
Keith Woodburn has been missing for more than 30 years. Image: Cumbria Police
Dundee 'sighting' of man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to the Hamilton clash. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell set for Hamilton '12-pointer' as he cites impact of Arbroath's January signings
Graham Taylor.
Perthshire man caught with child abuse films claimed police search was botched
Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and…
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of care home into the hands of serial…
Comrie sheep farmer Tom Paterson.
Obituary: Tom Paterson of Comrie, renowned Blackface Sheep expert
Perthshire founder of EarSass scooped the Fashion Jewellery Award of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Association Awards.
Perthshire jewellery designer - who founded 'sassy' earring business - scoops prestigious award
Tatiana Apostol as Lady Kate in 2022. Image: Kate Kennedy Club.
St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year…
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: The latest information for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
12

Editor's Picks

Most Commented