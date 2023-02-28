We are champions of the world – Moeen Ali brushes off England’s patchy ODI form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We are champions of the world – Moeen Ali brushes off England’s patchy ODI form

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 1.43pm Updated: February 28 2023, 3.03pm
Moeen Ali is not overly concerned by England’s recent lean run in ODIs (Mike Egerton/PA)
Moeen Ali is not overly concerned by England's recent lean run in ODIs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Moeen Ali is unfazed at England’s recent slump in ODIs, pointing out they are the reigning world champions and have frequently been without star players.

Since their historic 2019 World Cup triumph, England have won just four of 11 series in the format and two of their last 10 ODIs although they can reverse the trend against Bangladesh.

But the Tigers have a formidable record on home soil, where their only series loss since the 2015 World Cup came in 2016 against a resurgent England led by Jos Buttler standing in for Eoin Morgan.

England are the reigning world champions (Nick Potts/PA)
England are the reigning world champions (Nick Potts/PA)

Moeen touched upon the 50-over game being sidelined in recent years as Tests and T20s were given greater prominence by England, which has meant they have often been unable to field their best XI.

Joe Root, for example, has played just 15 times since the 2019 final at Lord’s, Ben Stokes has retired from ODIs altogether, while injuries have limited the availability of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Fast bowlers Archer and Wood are back for a three-match series in Bangladesh, which starts in Dhaka on Wednesday, with Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed the beneficiaries of absentees higher up the chain.

“Bangladesh in their own conditions are very good and we know the threat they pose,” Moeen said. “We have lost seven in the last 10 but we are also champions of the world and done well before that.

Joe Root, right, has played just 15 ODIs since the 2019 World Cup final (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Joe Root, right, has played just 15 ODIs since the 2019 World Cup final (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We’ve done it all around the world. It’s a different challenge (being in Bangladesh) and probably a different threat but the mindset is always the same. We’re confident we’ve got the players to play well here, for sure.

“We actually haven’t really had our best team for a long time. But Woody’s here and Jofra’s here and we’ve got new guys like Will Jacks in the side as well.”

While the bloated schedule has created opportunities for fringe players, the timing of this series has raised eyebrows given the opener is happening 24 hours after England’s Test exploits in New Zealand.

The Covid pandemic has put more pressure on the future tours programme – this series was originally supposed to take place in the autumn of 2021 – and England have frequently named separate red and white-ball squads in the last couple of years to negotiate the mounting fixture obligations.

Sam Billings, left and Alex Hales, right, have been given England's blessing to miss the tour of Bangladesh (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sam Billings, left and Alex Hales, right, have been given England's blessing to miss the tour of Bangladesh (Joe Giddens/PA)

But Moeen feels this is the new norm as bilateral series are competing with T20 franchise leagues in the calendar – with Alex Hales and Sam Billings among those who have been allowed to miss this tour to fulfil their Pakistan Super League contracts.

“It’s not just for us but most countries now I think will do that,” Moeen added.

“Our schedule is quite tough but we’ve got enough really good players to manage that; we’ve got a very good side here and a very good side over there (in New Zealand).

“We’re in a very fortunate and blessed place as an England cricket team in all formats at the moment.”

