Ruben Selles believes FA Cup progress can aid Southampton’s relegation battle

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 2.34pm
Southampton manager Ruben Selles is preparing to face League Two opponents (Tim Goode/PA)
Southampton manager Ruben Selles is preparing to face League Two opponents (Tim Goode/PA)

Southampton boss Ruben Selles believes securing FA Cup progression at the expense of League Two Grimsby can serve as a springboard towards Premier League survival.

The top-flight’s bottom club slipped to a disappointing 1-0 loss at fellow strugglers Leeds on Saturday but will temporarily set aside relegation concerns to focus on Wednesday evening’s fifth-round tie at St Mary’s.

While Selles plans to make changes ahead of a weekend clash with Leicester, he insists Saints will not be easing off against the Mariners.

“Every game counts and we will take the game like that,” said the Spaniard.

“We are going to be there fully ready to go and perform, hopefully to get a result and go through to the next (round).

“And then of course when you win and do the proper things and have a good performance and get a victory then it’s a boost for the next thing to come.

“Hopefully it will be a good one to keep going ahead of facing Leicester at the weekend.”

Following Southampton’s sacking of Nathan Jones, Selles’ reign began with a shock 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

But Saints sit four points from safety following an insipid performance in defeat at Elland Road.

“We want to go through and we want to win football matches,” continued Selles.

“If I allow relaxation in any part of the organisation for a game like tomorrow, that means I am taking down some of the credit that we worked for in the last two weeks and we are letting down our team-mates, so we need to keep the quality.

“We’re privileged to be in the cup and to be alive. And then we want more.

“The cup gives us the opportunity to show ourselves, to give something good for the fans that they have been waiting for for a long time now.”

Southampton have no fresh selection concerns. Injured pair Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams remain sidelined.

