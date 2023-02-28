Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes not expecting Rangers to be affected by final loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes not expecting Rangers to be affected by final loss

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 2.57pm
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes preparing for typically tough trip to Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes preparing for typically tough trip to Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Derek McInnes does not believes Rangers’ Viaplay Cup final disappointment will necessarily help Kilmarnock on their visit to Ibrox this weekend.

The Light Blues and their fans are suffering after losing 2-1 to Old Firm rivals Celtic at Hampden Park on Sunday.

It was Michael Beale’s first defeat as Gers boss after 15 games and the Govan side return to cinch Premiership duty against Killie hoping to keep pressure on the Hoops, who are nine points clear at the top of the table.

Kilmarnock are second-bottom, four points ahead of Dundee United having played a game more, with boss McInnes admitting their away form in the league – with just two points from a possible 42 – has been “horrendous.”

Asked if the Old Firm defeat could have an affect on Rangers, McInnes, a former Gers midfielder, said: “I wouldn’t have thought so. It is a different competition, the nature of the club is they have to go again and that’s the way it is.

“There will be disappointment but Rangers have been pretty consistent, the statistics show that.

“Since Michael has come in they have had some good results and I expect Rangers to ask the questions of us, being at home, but I expect us to have the answers and hopefully deal with what’s coming and hopefully be good enough, use the experience we have had.

“Rangers attacking threat as a team has probably improved. I don’t think you saw that at its best on Sunday because a lot of the time the attacking players were doing a lot of work out of possession, given the opponent.

“But Rangers have been showing more of an attacking threat of late and we are going to have to keep a lid on that.

“We should expect Rangers to come at us, we should expect Rangers to be good but we also have to expect that from ourselves.

“I want Rangers to come off the pitch having had a really tough afternoon.

“It is a 90-plus minutes performance we need, 45 minutes doesn’t cut it at Ibrox.

“You have got to be on it for the majority of the game and that is tough when you are surrendering a lot of possession at times and the opposition are asking questions, but we know that if we do so many things right and play the game the way we want to play that we can also frustrate Rangers as well.”

McInnes noted that fellow strugglers Dundee United parted company with head coach Liam Fox following the damaging 4-0 defeat at Ross County on Saturday.

The former Tannadice skipper believes the disappointment is just part of life in modern-day management.

McInnes said: “It is always disappointing when you see a manager leave.

“Obviously when it is a younger one as well, when they are first starting out. Liam has been part of a coaching staff two or three times and played a key role.

“He is always someone I found really willing and bright and he was put in that position and it was difficult for him, as it can be for all managers at different periods in the season.

“I saw his interview on Saturday and I felt for him and it is a by-product of the industry we are in.

“It is tough, we understand the pressure everyone is under. He is a good guy and will bounce back.”

