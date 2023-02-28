Lewis Hamilton encouraged to take a stand as MPs accuse F1 of ‘sportswashing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lewis Hamilton encouraged to take a stand as MPs accuse F1 of ‘sportswashing’

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 3.00pm Updated: February 28 2023, 4.57pm
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (David Davies/PA)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton has been told to boycott Formula One races if the sport does not improve its human rights image.

The new F1 season starts in Bahrain on Sunday before heading to Saudi Arabia for the second round of a 23-race campaign.

Both countries have been criticised for their human rights record, with F1 and its governing body, the FIA, accused of “sportswashing”.

Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain plays host to the opening race of the new Formula One season (David Davies/PA)

Hamilton, 38, has been vocal in calling on F1 to do more to address the issue, and Lord Scriven – vice chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Democracy and Human Rights in the Gulf – said the British driver would be within his rights not to compete.

He said: “Lewis and others would be correct to say that unless F1 and the FIA put in place a framework which is in line with the United Nations’ guiding principle on business and human rights, that he and other drivers would feel uncomfortable about racing. And unless that framework is put in place they would seek not to race.

“They could increase pressure, both in terms of highlighting the topic, but also getting the dinosaurs of managers and administrators of their sport to actually put in place the correct framework so there is a systematic legal approach to how F1 and the FIA decide where to race.”

Lord Scriven’s signature featured alongside eight members of parliament – including the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – in an open letter sent to F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem on Tuesday.

In the letter, F1 and the FIA are accused of “ongoing sportswashing”, and a “refusal to engage with key stakeholders, including human rights groups”.

They have been urged to commission an “independent and impartial inquiry to assess the implications of F1 races in human rights violations”, and to use their “leverage” to call for political prisoners in Bahrain to be “immediately and unconditionally released”.

Scriven added: “History will judge the administrators and managers of F1, and it will judge them badly if they continue on taking the fork in the road that believes their sport is divorced from any form of moral imperative.

“Human rights and F1 can go side-by-side, and it is a pity that the present leadership of the F1 and FIA seem to think that money, profit and their own self importance is far more important than giving dignity and basic human rights to people in the country with which they make profit from.”

F1 announced last year that Bahrain will remain on the calendar until 2036, while a 10-year deal is in place to race in Saudi Arabia.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali
Stefano Domeicali is the CEO of Formula One (David Davies/PA)

Domenicali recently said that F1 can tear up a race contract “if we see something that is not going in the right direction”.

An F1 spokesperson said: “For decades Formula One has worked hard to be a positive force everywhere it races, including (providing) economic, social, and cultural benefits.

“Sports like Formula One are uniquely positioned to cross borders and cultures to bring countries and communities together to share the passion and excitement of incredible competition and achievement.

“We take our responsibilities very seriously and have made our position on human rights and other issues clear to all our partners and host countries who commit to respect human rights in the way their events are hosted and delivered.”

An FIA spokesperson said: “At the pinnacle of motor sport, F1 events take place across a huge spectrum of different countries and cultures around the world.

“It is our belief that the most fundamental goal of motor sport, and all sport, is founded on the desire to increase our common ground and cultivate the principles of cooperation and commonality between people.

“The FIA, as is the case with other international sporting federations, cannot interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

“This independence from the affairs of states, as underlined by the International Olympic Committee, does not mean however that we are insensitive to any potential hardships endured by the people concerned.

“The FIA will continue to work on projects that bring positive benefits to the wider society, acting always within its scope as the regulator of world motor sport.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Tannadice could end up in new hands. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
A design image of part of the Esplanade route. Image: Systra
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre. Image: Arro Lighting
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented