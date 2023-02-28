Southend settle debts to HMRC ahead of winding-up hearing on Wednesday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southend have announced all tax debt owed to HM Revenue & Customs has been paid ahead of a winding-up application set to be heard on Wednesday.

In November 2022, the Vanarama National League club were given more time to clear the arrears, which have been reported to be in the region of £1.4million.

Chairman Ron Martin had previously said the Shrimpers, who dropped out of the Football League at the end of the 2020-21 season, had missed a payment under a ‘time-to-pay agreement’ with HMRC.

A club statement on Tuesday afternoon read: “Ahead of the HMRC hearing on March 1, the club can confirm the monies owed to HMRC, under the petition, have been paid in full.

“Funds as working capital have also been injected to help Southend United over the coming months.

“The club’s objective is to regain its future as a club within the Football League at the earliest opportunity.”

Southend hope to develop Roots Hall into rental flats and relocate to a new stadium (Steven Paston/PA)

The winding-up hearing at the Insolvency and Companies Court is listed for Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if it will now still go ahead as scheduled.

Southend sit sixth in the National League, looking to make a push for the play-offs.

As part of future plans, the Essex club hope to redevelop their existing Roots Hall ground into 502 rental homes, with a new stadium being built at a site at Fossetts Farm.