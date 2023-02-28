Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom highlights danger of Harry Kane threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom highlights danger of Harry Kane threat

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 6.00pm
Paul Heckingbottom (pictured) knows Sheffield United need to limit Harry Kane (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom (pictured) knows Sheffield United need to limit Harry Kane (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom highlighted the danger of “real threat” Harry Kane as his side prepare for an FA Cup last-16 clash with Tottenham.

The Blades manager is under no illusions about the size of the task they face as they welcome a side currently occupying a Champions League spot in the Premier League.

The Championship side disposed National League Wrexham in the last round after coming through a replay, but now play the underdog role as they face a visit from one the English top-flight’s ‘big six’.

The United boss knows Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer Kane needs very few chances, and drew comparisons to Gareth Bale’s hat-trick against the Blades in a 4-0 win a couple of seasons ago.

He told a press conference: “The only way you guarantee it (to stop Kane), is not let him within 40 yards of your goal.

“He scores all types of goals, they are a real threat from set-plays and he has benefitted a lot from that as well.

“We know he needs very few chances and one thing we can try to do is limit those, but it’s like Gareth Bale when he had very few moments but every one he tucked away.

“We need a night where we perform at our best and one or two of the Spurs lads are not quite at their best – but we need to try to make that happen.”

Tottenham come into the game in decent form having won four of their last five league matches and have yet to concede in the FA Cup so far, in their two wins over lower-league opposition, Portsmouth and Preston.

However, Sheffield United are looking to reach the quarter-final stage of the tournament for the third time in the last four seasons.

Despite highlighting the danger of Kane, Heckingbottom was quick to acknowledge the plethora of talent that Antonio Conte’s side have in their ranks.

He continued: “We have to look at their key threats and how they supply Harry (Kane).

“It’s not just about sitting in and denying the space, ultimately, I’d be bored stiff on the sideline if that was our approach and we would not do it.

“It’s a good game to be involved in because of the calibre of player we are up against – we have got a massive obstacle in front of us which is Spurs, their players and we know we have to be at our best.”

Tottenham last lifted a trophy 15 years ago when they won the League Cup in 2008 and there is a growing expectation from the fans, for the club to taste silverware again.

Several big Premier League sides including Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have already exited the competition, leaving Spurs among one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Heckingbottom is alerted to the fact that Wednesday night’s opponents may give everything in this competition but wants his side to “enjoy” the 90 minutes.

He added: “The league is different from the cup and we know it’s different so let’s go and enjoy it.

“What’s the worse that can happen? We get beat?

“We want to try and take the ball from them, try and play and what have we got to lose? We’ve got to try and win it.”

Heckingbottom will make a last-minute decision on his starting line-up due to a spreading illness in the playing squad.

Centre-back Ciaran Clark was not included in the squad last time out and may miss out once again.

