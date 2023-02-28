Serge Aurier open to long-term Nottingham Forest deal if they avoid relegation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nottingham Forest defender Serge Aurier is open to the idea of committing his long-term future to the club, but wants to secure Premier League survival first.

The 30-year-old joined on a free transfer just after the summer transfer window shut and has been a steady influence in Forest’s defence, making 19 appearances in all competitions.

If Forest secure their Premier League status Aurier will have another year at the City Ground and he wants to wait until then before discussing anything further.

“I did an interview a few days ago and was asked about this. I said we have time,” the Ivory Coast international, who left Tottenham in the summer of 2021, said.

“We don’t know what is going to happen. Maybe next season we are not in the Premier League.

“We need to see. If we stay in the Premier League, why not? But right now, it is too difficult to decide something.

“My first goal is to help the team stay in the Premier League. That is my number one objective. After that, we will see. We have a lot of time.

“If we stay up, I have one more year. I signed because I believe we can stay up.”