Yeovil hit back to draw with 10-man Altrincham

Jordan Maguire-Drew’s second-half penalty rescued a point for Yeovil in a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Altrincham.

Maguire-Drew converted from the spot after Altrincham’s first-half goalscorer James Jones was sent off for deliberate handball, but the Glovers’ winless league run was extended to six matches.

Altrincham took the lead in the 21st minute when defender Jones headed home from a corner before Regan Linney went close to doubling their lead when his effort was cleared off the goal line.

Yeovil came back into it in the second period. Owen Bevan’s header from a corner was superbly saved by Altrincham goalkeeper Ollie Byrne, who then kept out Alex Fisher’s effort.

The home side equalised from the penalty spot in the 79th minute. Jones was sent off for handling on the line and Maguire-Drew converted the subsequent penalty to deny Altrincham a fourth straight win.