Paris Maghoma rescues MK Dons with late leveller at Lincoln

Brentford loanee Paris Maghoma was MK Dons’ late hero as he secured a dramatic 1-1 draw at Lincoln.

The Imps, who maintained their impressive unbeaten home record in the league this term, have become draw specialists of late and this was their fourth in a row.

Daniel Mandroiu opened the scoring after just five minutes but Maghoma struck late on to salvage a precious point for the relegation-threatened Dons.

Irishman Mandroiu picked up Jack Diamond’s pass and superbly curled home his fourth league goal of the season to give the hosts an early lead.

The visitors huffed and puffed but struggled to break down Mark Kennedy’s side as they looked destined to slip to a fourth straight defeat.

Their best chance seemingly had come and gone when Mo Eisa saw his header cleared off the line by Paudie O’Connor.

Striker Will Grigg was frustrated as his close-rang effort was kept out by Imps stopper Carl Rushworth.

Mandroiu came close to making it two when his long-range strike rattled the post and that came back to haunt the hosts as former Tottenham youth player Maghoma found the equaliser with a minute left.