Bradford move into play-off places as they end Gillingham’s winning run

Bradford moved back into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places as Andy Cook scored his fifth goal in six games to help them beat in-form Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield.

Richie Smallwood’s header midway through the first half opened the scoring for the away side, before Cook’s sublime finish after the interval halted Gills’ three-match winning streak.

A slick move involving David Tutonda and George Lapslie seven minutes in ended with Dom Jefferies shooting straight at Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis.

The visitors took the lead after 27 minutes when skipper Smallwood got the better of Cheye Alexander to head Brad Halliday’s cross past Glenn Morris.

Bradford’s Jamie Walker’s charging run through midfield saw him test Morris with a stinging drive from 25 yards approaching the break.

Cook capped an impressive performance by exquisitely dinking the ball over Morris to score his 18th league goal of the season four minutes after half-time.

Lapslie came the closest to scoring a consolation for the hosts, who fell to only their second defeat in nine games.