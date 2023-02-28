Five-star Halifax end winless run with emphatic victory over Wealdstone By Press Association February 28 2023, 10.12pm Halifax ran out 5-0 winners over Wealdstone (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Halifax ended a run of five games without a victory with an emphatic 5-0 win over Wealdstone. The West Yorkshire side took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Jamie Stott got on the end of a cross and nodded in to make it 1-0. Halifax doubled their advantage in the 49th minute through Stott’s second of the night from inside the area. Town had an unassailable three-goal lead just one minute later through Jamie Cooke’s close-range finish. Halifax had the chance to make it four from the penalty spot but Millenic Alli struck a post from 12 yards. Alli made amends in stoppage time to get Town’s fourth of the night and Tylor Golden made it five two minutes later to round off a perfect night for Halifax. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close