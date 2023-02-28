Five-star Halifax end winless run with emphatic victory over Wealdstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Halifax ended a run of five games without a victory with an emphatic 5-0 win over Wealdstone.

The West Yorkshire side took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Jamie Stott got on the end of a cross and nodded in to make it 1-0.

Halifax doubled their advantage in the 49th minute through Stott’s second of the night from inside the area.

Town had an unassailable three-goal lead just one minute later through Jamie Cooke’s close-range finish.

Halifax had the chance to make it four from the penalty spot but Millenic Alli struck a post from 12 yards.

Alli made amends in stoppage time to get Town’s fourth of the night and Tylor Golden made it five two minutes later to round off a perfect night for Halifax.