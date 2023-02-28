Dundee drop points as Brian Graham double inspires Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee lost ground to Queen’s Park at the top of the cinch Championship with a 3-1 defeat to Partick Thistle.

Brian Graham got the first goal of the game three minutes before the break when he finished past Adam Legzdins from close range to make it 1-0.

The visitors doubled their advantage 15 minutes from the end through Graham’s second of the evening when he nodded home from a corner.

Dundee found a route back into the game with 10 minutes to go when Ben Williamson’s cross was fired in by Jordan McGhee.

Any threat of a Dundee fightback was quashed more or less straight away as Thistle got their third a minute later when Scott Tiffoney raced through on goal and tucked home to secure all three points.