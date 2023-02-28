I will be dad dancing – David Moyes vows to bust some moves for FA Cup glory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Moyes promised to emulate Erik ten Hag and do a bit of “dad dancing” if West Ham win the FA Cup.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag recreated a jig of delight from his Ajax days with Antony and Lisandro Martinez after their Carabao Cup final success against Newcastle.

The Hammers travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday night bidding for a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

And should they go all the way and lift the trophy at Wembley in May, Moyes will join his Samba star Lucas Paqueta in showing off some moves.

“I certainly would, yeah! I certainly would, don’t worry,” laughed the Scot.

“If I win a trophy, I will be flipping dad dancing and everything. Have you seen the Scottish Gay Gordons and the real dancing?”

There was bad news for West Ham ahead of the trip to Manchester with goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski set for a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a horror facial injury.

The Polish veteran may require surgery after he sustained a fractured cheekbone and eye socket against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Fabianski’s face collided with the knee of Forest defender Felipe and he was immediately substituted.

Moyes said: “We don’t quite know whether it’ll be operated on or healing itself, or a time-span at the moment.

“I’m waiting, but I couldn’t give you an answer. We’ve had the surgeon’s report back but I think there’s a decision to make as to whether it’s surgery or natural healing.”

Fabianski joined West Ham from Swansea for £7million in 2018 and has made 164 appearances.

But the 37-year-old will be out of contract at the London Stadium this summer.

“It’s huge for us and obviously huge for the goalkeeper as well,” added Moyes. “At the stage of his career for him as well.”

France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola will now get the chance to stake his claim to be West Ham’s number one.