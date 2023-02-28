Neil Wood left cursing missed chances after Salford are pegged back by Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Wood left cursing missed chances after Salford are pegged back by Barrow

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 11.04pm
Salford City manager Neil Wood
Salford City manager Neil Wood

Salford manager Neil Wood was left to rue his side’s missed chances as Barrow came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw.

Ryan Watson converted the Ammies’ first penalty of the season after 12 minutes when George Ray fouled Louie Barry.

But a Theo Vassell own goal 20 minutes from time, diverting a Sam McClelland pass beyond Alex Cairns, helped extend the Cumbrians’ unbeaten run to three games.

Both teams could have won it late on but for brilliant goalkeeping by Paul Farman and one-time Barrow loanee Cairns, the latter denying substitute Billy Waters in the closing seconds of stoppage time.

“It is two points dropped from our point of view,” said Wood. “Barrow have just beaten Bradford and Stockport so it was never going to be easy.

“But we dominated for large parts and with that domination we needed to score more, finish the game off earlier and not leave it so open.

“Barrow are a good counter-attacking team and we knew they would be a threat with that.

“We spoke about restricting their chances but for a period we played into their hands, made mistakes and set them up for a few counter attacks.

“A point is better than nothing, but we wanted six points from these last two games.

“We were really good in the first half and we were on top for most of the second until we got complacent.

“We had 11 shots inside the box which is incredible and so we would have expected to score three or four of those.”

On Salford’s penalty Wood added: “We have had so many turned down it is unbelievable.

“But Watto is one of the consistent penalty takers in training so he is top of the list.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild said: “Across the 90 minutes, Salford were probably better than us.

“But if you said we would get seven points out of nine from these last three games, we would have taken that.

“It shows the guts and determination of the group. We could have crumbled after the first half hour, Salford were all over us and 1-0 up. But we didn’t.

“Maybe had we started on the front foot like we finished, it might have been a different story

“But overall I am pleased with the point because it was another opportunity to show we can live with the top boys.

“If Salford continue to put 90 minutes together like that they are going to be right up there.”

Salford are seventh, five points off an automatic promotion place while Barrow stay 11th.

