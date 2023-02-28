Ryan Lowe admits Preston lacked quality in attack in draw with Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Lowe admits Preston lacked quality in attack in draw with Coventry

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 11.09pm
Poor finishing let down Ryan Lowe’s Preston side (Martin Rickett/PA)
Poor finishing let down Ryan Lowe's Preston side (Martin Rickett/PA)

Preston manager Ryan Lowe was left disappointed after his side failed to capitalise on a strong performance in a 0-0 draw against Coventry.

The hosts had a string of scoring chances at Deepdale, with Liam Delap and Bambo Diaby both firing off target in the final 15 minutes.

The visitors probably had the better of the opportunities in an end-to-end first half, but faltered in the second as a mounting injury list began to take its toll on those available.

And Lowe believed Preston should have come away with the maximum points, with every box ticked apart from the finishing.

Lowe said: “I’m just disappointed we didn’t get all three points. The lads were excellent across the pitch.

“We tried hard enough, and that was a lot more like us tonight, but we just missed a bit of quality at times.

“We played some fantastic stuff – the effort, determination, and all the other ingredients you need were there.

“If anyone was going to score it was us, but that’s not being disrespectful to Coventry in any way.”

Eager to impress after a four-match suspension, Ched Evans was a nuisance in attack and Lowe was particularly pleased with his contribution.

Lowe said: “[Evans] made a difference I thought. It’s tough for Ched because he doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

“He’s strong and powerful and he’s worked his socks off again tonight.”

For Coventry boss Mark Robins, it was clear that the club’s injury list is stretching the playing squad to their limits.

Kasey Palmer’s hamstring issue against Sunderland last weekend is the latest blow, with Ben Sheaf, Jonathan Panzo, Liam Kelly, Callum O’Hare and Fabio Tavares all ruled out.

Robins said: “It was a difficult game for us, played in difficult circumstances.

“We’ve got players out injured, key players out, and I thought that was perhaps reflected in our overall performance – it was a bit flat.

“I’m pleased with a point, our players are tired and at the moment we’ve got a small squad of players to choose from. We’re paper-thin, but we’ve got to deal with it as best we can.”

Nonetheless, the Sky Blues boss could not fault the energy of the 11 on the pitch and said he had faith they can still produce the requisite performances.

Robins said: “We were trying and both sides gave it everything. Everybody is fighting for their lives at this stage of the season.

“I was pleased we stood up to anything Preston threw at us tonight, but there was a lack of quality out there at times.

“We’ve still got the players available to get results, I know that.”

