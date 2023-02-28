Evan Ferguson is a unique talent, says Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Evan Ferguson is a unique talent, says Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 11.17pm Updated: February 28 2023, 11.30pm
Evan Ferguson has been described as a “unique talent” by his manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi described Evan Ferguson as “unique” after the teenage forward’s latest goal secured his side a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Seagulls’ 1-0 win at Stoke saw Ferguson finish from close range on the half-hour mark at the end of a fine move.

It was a fifth goal of the season for the 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international and fourth in his last nine appearances.

And De Zerbi said of Ferguson: “He is unique for us in terms of quality, in terms of characteristic. He knows very well the way to score.

“I think he can and he has to improve, in the quality of play, in ball possession, to keep the ball better.

“But he is 18, he is (born in) 2004, and he will improve for sure, because I know the guy, I know his passion, his attitude, and I have no doubt.”

Ferguson’s goal was set up by a pass from Kaoru Mitoma following an excellent through-ball by Lewis Dunk, the Brighton skipper making his 400th appearance for the club.

De Zerbi labelled Dunk “an incredible player, incredible guy”, and also had praise for first-time starter Facundo Buonanotte, another 18-year-old, saying of the Argentinian midfielder signed in January: “I think he played a good game. I’m sure he can become a great player for us for the future.”

Winning the FA Cup would bring a first major trophy in the history of Brighton, who, at eighth, are currently higher in the Premier League than they have finished in any previous season.

“I can promise nothing but I can promise every day we work hard to make them (the supporters) happy and proud of their team, their club – only this,” said the Italian.

“I understand they want to win the trophy, and we also want to win, but to win, we need to work, to improve and to believe. But for the moment we have to think only of West Ham (who Brighton host in the league on Saturday), because we have the possibility to arrive in Europe.”

De Zerbi felt his side were “deserved” winners of a contest that saw them almost add a second in stoppage time when substitute Danny Welbeck hit a post.

Stoke, who are 17th in the Championship, went close to equalising in the 65th minute through on-loan Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

Tuanzebe, signed last month, was starting a match for the first time since January 2022, when he was on loan at Napoli.

When asked if Tuanzebe was ready for a lot more, Stoke boss Alex Neil said: “I hope so. Axel’s obviously a top player, it’s just his tolerance levels in terms of what his body can get through, that’s going to be the question.

“He’s been in really good shape. I thought his performance was excellent against top opponents, considering that’s his first proper game in I think 14 months. I think he deserves huge amounts of credit.

“His tolerance levels are unknown – it’s not as if it’s a problem I foresee for Axel, he may well go and rattle out the rest of the games until the end of the season. But ultimately, when you’ve been out for 14 months, how much can your body handle before it starts to break itself down? I know how you try to manage players back, to try to make sure we don’t over-expose them.”

Neil, who made seven changes to his starting line-up to Brighton’s five, added of Stoke’s display as a whole: “I thought we more than did ourselves justice. I thought the lads left everything on the pitch, I don’t think we could ask much more of them.”

