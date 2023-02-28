Jon Brady frustrated as Northampton let lead slip instantly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jon Brady frustrated as Northampton let lead slip instantly

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 11.28pm
Jon Brady was far from impressed by Northampton’s defending after they had taken the lead (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jon Brady was far from impressed by Northampton’s defending after they had taken the lead (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Northampton boss Jon Brady blamed “really poor” defending as his side conceded just 30 seconds after taking the lead at Harrogate and were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw.

A victory would have moved the Cobblers level with third-placed Carlisle as they look to reignite their automatic promotion bid, but it was relegation-threatened Harrogate who took more pleasure from a share of the spoils after Luke Armstrong’s instant response cancelled out Mitch Pinnock’s deflected 49th-minute opener.

Brady said: “To take the lead and then concede within 30 seconds is really bad and very disappointing. Our defending was really poor in that moment and that’s not like us.

“But overall, we didn’t do enough to deserve the win either. We maybe did do if we’re talking territorially but, in terms of shots on target and brightness in our play, then definitely not.

“We pushed and pushed but in the end, we couldn’t break them down even though we brought on our subs and had four strikers on the pitch at the end.

“The quality has to be better as does the decision-making and we looked a bit tired after two long journeys, which is disappointing.

“We started off quite brightly but didn’t have much energy after that throughout the game and it was a frustrating night all round.”

Simon Weaver, meanwhile, praised his Harrogate side for bouncing back after the disappointment of Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Swindon and recovering from a goal behind in this contest.

He said: “I thought the lads worked ever so hard and I’m just delighted to get a valuable point against a good team. We showed character after a disappointing day on Saturday and it was a quick turnaround, so it shows the capacity to respond to a disappointment.

“To a man, everyone gave it their all and I’m very proud of the group. We filled the lads with positives at half-time because it was a display of character against a good team so, to then be deflated like that from them scoring a goal, we needed a big reaction and we got that.

“It would have been easy to cave in and think the world is against us because it was a deflected goal, but that’s when you need characters to stand up and that’s encouraging for us. The game was a bit like pinball at times and there was a bit of nervous energy in the first half but that’s because we’ve just suffered a 3-0 defeat and you’re going to be a bit bruised from that.

“We also know the importance of each game at the minute and the players were superb in terms of their energy output against a team challenging for promotion.”

