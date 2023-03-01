What can cricket fans take away from England’s New Zealand Test series?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What can cricket fans take away from England’s New Zealand Test series?

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 10.02am
England’s team is built around Ben Stokes’ (second right) inspirational leadership (John Walton/PA)
England’s team is built around Ben Stokes’ (second right) inspirational leadership (John Walton/PA)

England signed off a memorable winter of Test cricket with a nerve-shredding one-run defeat in Wellington, squaring the series 1-1.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what cricket fans can take away from England’s time in New Zealand.

Stokes’ fragile fitness

Ben Stokes' left knee is a cause for concern.
Ben Stokes’ left knee is a cause for concern (Mike Egerton/PA)

As much as England would like to wish away the problem, Ben Stokes’ left knee is now a major worry. He has struggled with it in the past but things are trending in the wrong direction as it stands. He missed the warm-up match entirely, bowled only nine overs on the tour and struggled to run well by the end of the second Test. England’s team is built not only around his inspirational leadership but also his skills as an all-rounder. England fans would be forgiven for watching his IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings from behind the sofa.

Bairstow’s comeback conundrum

Jonny Bairstow's return to fitness invites a selection headache.
Jonny Bairstow’s return to fitness invites a selection headache (Mike Egerton/PA)

When Jonny Bairstow suffered a freak leg break on the golf course at the end of last summer, it brought an abrupt end to a career-best run of form for the Yorkshireman. That would appear to guarantee him a place when he returns, but where? Harry Brook has excelled as his stand-in at number five and slotting him in as wicketkeeper would be harsh on Ben Foakes, who has proved the worth of his peerless glovework. Dropping the out-of-form Zak Crawley and rejigging the batting order is another option but, put simply, there is no easy solution. By the time Australia arrive at Edgbaston in June, England need to find one.

Brook is destined for the top

It is hard to remember an English batter make himself at home in Test cricket as quickly or as comfortably as Harry Brook. He may have still been waiting had it not been for Bairstow’s ill-fortune but now he already has the look of a generational talent. In just six Test appearances he already has four centuries, averages 80 and has left old hands like Stuart Broad, Joe Root and Stokes searching for superlatives. With his solid technique and wide range of attacking options, England will hope to build their batting around him for a decade.

Rest is best for pace attack

England's first-choice seamers in New Zealand need support.
England’s first-choice seamers in New Zealand need support (John Walton/PA)

England went with the same XI in Mount Maunganui and Wellington, meaning back-to-back outings for pace bowlers James Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson. In the end, the workload caught up with them as all three flagged during the Black Caps’ follow-on fightback. Expect things to be different in the summer, with England likely to mix and match during a tightly-packed five Test series. Stokes has already said he wants eight quicks vying for selection and with Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Sam Curran and the Overton twins all pushing, there is no shortage of options.

England walk the walk as entertainers

Brendon McCullum wants to reinvigorate Test cricket.
Brendon McCullum wants to reinvigorate Test cricket (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s rousing form last summer came with plenty of optimistic rhetoric about having fun, providing excitement and being willing to lose along the way. That was easy to say during a huge purple patch, but there were cynics who wondered if fun would give way to pragmatism when the crunch came. In New Zealand it became increasingly clear that this team lives by the credo. When Stokes enforced the follow-on at Basin Reserve, he resisted the conservative option of batting New Zealand out of the series in the hope of raising the chances of a 2-0 win. The sanguine reaction to the plan imploding suggests no real regrets and no change of direction.

