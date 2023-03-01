England recover from ragged start to skittle Bangladesh for 209 in first ODI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England recover from ragged start to skittle Bangladesh for 209 in first ODI

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 10.14am Updated: March 1 2023, 10.17am
Moeen Ali (left) celebrates with Adil Rashid during England’s ODI in Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Moeen Ali (left) celebrates with Adil Rashid during England’s ODI in Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

England recovered from a ragged start to skittle Bangladesh for 209 after 47.2 overs in the first of three ODIs.

On a typically hazy afternoon in Dhaka, where the temperature exceeded 30 degrees Celsius, Bangladesh, who have won 12 of their last 13 ODI series at home, raced to 51 for one after nine overs.

But Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid took two wickets apiece to peg back their opponents barely 24 hours after a separate England side had lost a thrilling Test in New Zealand.

Chris Woakes and Will Jacks, on his ODI debut, claimed a wicket apiece with Bangladesh grateful for Najmul Hossain Shanto’s maiden half-century in this format, eventually out for 58 off 82 balls after the hosts had elected to bat first.

While England would ordinarily be expected to knock off a target of 210 with ease, the surface in Mirpur is turning appreciably and Bangladesh have three quality spinners to call upon in the chase.

Woakes put down a sharp return catch to reprieve Tamim Iqbal (23 off 32 balls) in the opening over and the Bangladesh captain went on to capitalise on some wayward bowling early on with a rash of fours.

But from the ball after being pulled into the stands by Litton Das, Woakes had his revenge when the opener was beaten on the outside edge and struck flush on the back pad, with a review unable to save him.

Wood struck in his opening over for his first wicket in ODIs in two years as his express pace unsettled Tamim, whose attempt to fend off a 92mph brute met a sticky end after the ball struck his elbow and splayed his stumps.

Najmul kept the score ticking along but lost the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan to injudicious strokes. Rashid tossed up a leg-break and Mushfiqur could not resist a sweep but was done in the air and caught in the deep while Shakib missed a wild swipe at Moeen and lost his leg stump.

Najmul belied his average of 14 in 15 ODIs before this match to reach a 67-ball fifty but perished shortly afterwards in the manner he perhaps should have done earlier in the match after clattering a Rashid long hop to Jason Roy, who dived to his right at short midwicket to take an excellent catch.

When Najmul was on 34, he appeared to have fallen to the same England combination but was reprieved by the television umpire, who adjudged the ball to have bounced before Roy’s catch which overturned the soft signal of ‘out’.

Mahmudullah was strangled down the leg side by Wood for 31 off 48 balls, Jacks had his first ODI wicket when Afif Hossain was caught by Rashid and Mehidy Hasan Miraz perished after nicking off to Archer.

There was some brief resistance from Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam to get Bangladesh beyond 200 but their innings ended before their 50-over allotment was completed.

