HMRC confirms Southend’s tax debt has been cleared

Southend have cleared a tax debt owed to HM Revenue & Customs, a judge in a specialist court has been told.

Judge Sally Barber considered the National League club’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing on Wednesday.

A lawyer representing HMRC, which made a winding-up application, told her the money has been paid.

Southend hope to develop Roots Hall into rental flats and relocate to a new stadium (Steven Paston/PA)

In November 2022, the Essex club were given more time to clear the arrears, which have been reported to be in the region of £1.4million.

Chairman Ron Martin had previously said the Shrimpers, who dropped out of the Football League at the end of the 2020-21 season, had missed a payment under a ‘time-to-pay agreement’ with HMRC.

On Tuesday, ahead of the winding-up hearing, Southend said in a statement the tax debt had been “paid in full”.

Southend also announced “working capital” funds had been injected to help the club over the coming months.

The Shrimpers sit sixth in the National League, looking to make a push for the play-offs.

As part of future plans, they hope to redevelop their existing Roots Hall ground into 502 rental homes, with a new stadium being built at a site at Fossetts Farm.