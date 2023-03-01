Marco Silva insists Fulham have ‘really high’ ambitions in the FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marco Silva insists Fulham have ‘really high’ ambitions in the FA Cup

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 11.43am
Marco Silva insisted Fulham have “really high” ambitions for the FA Cup this season (John Walton/PA)
Marco Silva insisted Fulham have “really high” ambitions for the FA Cup this season (John Walton/PA)

Marco Silva insisted Fulham have “really high” ambitions for the FA Cup this season after reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009-10 with a 2-0 win over Leeds on Tuesday.

The game was decided by two moments of individual brilliance, from Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon, who both scored stunning goals from outside the area.

Silva made seven changes to the team which had started against Wolves in the Premier League on Friday night and outlined how determined his team are to perform.

“Firstly, it was our aim (to go through) and I said, and I keep saying from the first day of this competition, that we have high demands and our ambition is really high in this competition,” the Fulham manager said.

“We are humble enough to understand that we are not favourites at all – the favourites are different teams than us but we want to chase the competition and challenge all the opposition sides.

“Any time that you want to play in this competition is always to try and go through and play with full ambition.

“But the way you approach it doesn’t change. We made seven changes from one game to the other and of course it’s important for some players to play and get 90 minutes.

“We are going to need them. All these things are really important when you play these competitions. But at the same time we are really serious in the way that we approach the players. They have been really serious as well and I am really pleased for them because they deserve it.”

Leeds manager Javi Gracia insisted his side will continue to work to execute his plans, after he took charge of only his second match.

Gracia’s first game at the helm was a crucial 1-0 win over Southampton that lifted the club out of the Premier League relegation zone and ended a 10-game winless run.

But he stressed they will be working constantly to find a more clinical edge, after a number of chances were squandered against Fulham.

“Firstly, try to work on it in every training session, try to analyse why today we didn’t finish well; the confidence I think is important,” Gracia said.

“Work on it, I think, is the only thing we can do and try to do it better next time.

“I think we had a good balance, they didn’t create many chances. They scored two great goals but we were close in all the game to scoring one goal and changing the dynamic of the game.

“It’s why I’m a little bit disappointed.”

