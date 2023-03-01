‘Monument of French football’ Just Fontaine dies aged 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Monument of French football’ Just Fontaine dies aged 89

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 11.49am Updated: March 1 2023, 12.15pm
Just Fontaine, whose 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup finals still stands as a single-tournament record, has died aged 89 (AP)
Just Fontaine, whose 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup finals still stands as a single-tournament record, has died aged 89 (AP)

Just Fontaine, who holds the record for the most goals scored in a single World Cup tournament, has died aged 89.

Fontaine hit 13 goals at the 1958 finals in Sweden, where Les Bleus finished third.

His death was announced by Paris St Germain, who he managed between 1973 and 1976, leading them to promotion back to Ligue 1 in 1974.

PSG described Fontaine as a “monument of French football”.

Born in Morocco in 1933, he started out at USM Casablanca before joining Nice in 1953.

He moved on to Reims three years later and won three French league titles with the club between 1958 and 1962. He was also part of the Reims side which reached the 1959 European Cup final.

Fontaine scored a hat-trick against Paraguay in France’s opening group game at the 1958 World Cup finals, two against Yugoslavia and one against Scotland. He also grabbed two in France’s 4-0 quarter-final win over Northern Ireland and drew them level in their semi-final against Brazil.

However, the eventual winners from South America – inspired by a 17-year-old Pele who hit a second-half hat-trick – ran out 5-2 winners.

Fontaine smashed four past West Germany in the third-place play-off match, which France won 6-3.

His 13 goals place him joint fourth in the all-time men’s World Cup top scorer charts, alongside Argentina’s Lionel Messi who needed five finals to reach that total.

France manager Didier Deschamps described Fontaine as a legend of the national team
France manager Didier Deschamps described Fontaine as a 'legend' of the national team (Mike Egerton/PA)

France coach Didier Deschamps paid tribute to Fontaine in a statement released by the country’s football federation.

“The death of Just Fontaine saddens me, as it will inevitably sadden all those who love football and our national team,” Deschamps said.

“‘Justo’ is, and will remain, a legend of the team. The striker who, by scoring 13 goals during a final phase of the World Cup, set a record still unequalled.

“‘Justo’ was a man of great kindness, very respectful of the generations who succeeded him with Les Bleus.

“His attachment to the France team was strong and sincere. I extend my thoughts to his family, his loved ones and all our great elders today in pain.”

