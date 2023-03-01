Chelsea to establish Fan Advisory Board to facilitate engagement with supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chelsea to establish Fan Advisory Board to facilitate engagement with supporters

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 11.59am
Chelsea have announced the formation of a Fan Advisory Board to improve supporter engagement (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chelsea have announced the formation of a Fan Advisory Board to improve supporter engagement (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea have announced they are to establish a Fan Advisory Board to facilitate engagement between the club and their supporters.

It comes a week after the government’s white paper on football governance which included plans for an independent body to regulate the game in England.

Part of the new regulator’s brief will be to ensure supporters have a greater say in the running of their clubs, in part by promoting transparency in board-level decision-making.

Chelsea’s advisory board will be made up of six supporters – three from the club’s existing supporter advisors to the board, who were appointed in January last year and represent fans at board meetings, and a further three to be selected by the club via an open application process.

The group will meet at least three times a year with board members and senior club executives in attendance, in order to discuss the club’s strategic vision and objectives and to consider medium- and long-term decision-making.

The new body will be overseen by Lord Daniel Finkelstein, the Conservative peer who was appointed to Chelsea’s board by co-owner Todd Boehly when he bought the club last May. Finkelstein was also a panel member during Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review which laid the groundwork for last week’s white paper.

“Through my position on the board, I want to ensure the club has the ability to respond reactively to supporter issues,” Finkelstein told the club website. “Through our Fans’ Forums and other communication channels, we believe we are working well to capture this feedback and will continue to develop mechanisms to do so.

Todd Boehly
Todd Boehly committed £1.75billion towards upgrading facilities when he acquired the club (James Manning/PA)

“In addition, I want to ensure our supporters are represented when we are considering long-term plans for the club. Our supporter advisors to the board have been an important step in the right direction, and we know we can do more.

“I believe the Fan Advisory Board is a critical step in this process and look forward to working closely with the members of the FAB.”

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust, whilst welcoming the steps the club are proposing towards improving fan engagement, stopped short of fully endorsing the model in its form as outlined.

The trust is concerned about the selection process for the fan advisory board and called on the club to make the mechanism more democratic.

“Today is a momentous day for the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust, our members, and Chelsea supporters,” the trust said in a statement. “Since our inception, we have been campaigning for representation at a senior level that goes far beyond the remit of the current supporter representation mechanisms.

Graham Potter
Graham Potter saw his team’s poor run extend to two wins in 15 during Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We have worked closely with Chelsea FC on this proposal and are delighted to deliver a commitment that we made to our membership.

“While this initial proposal issued by Chelsea forms a good base and addresses many of our asks, we believe that there is still a significant amount of work still to be done before many of our concerns over the unelected nature of a large percentage of the FAB are removed.

“It must go further than what has been included within this initial proposal before it is fully endorsed by the CST.”

Chelsea are following in the footsteps of clubs lower down the football pyramid who have brought in new models for improving supporter engagement.

Last year, League One Cambridge launched a ‘shadow board’ aimed at giving fans greater insight into decision-making, whilst in January, Stevenage of League Two handed their supporters’ trust a veto over future changes to the club’s badge, colours and stadium – the ‘golden share’ first outlined in the fan-led review.

Chelsea are currently in the process of strategising plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge, with a number of options including either renovating or rebuilding the current stadium, or moving to a new site, on the table.

It is part of the commitment made by Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium when they bought the club last year that they would invest up to £1.75billion in upgrading infrastructure and facilities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
6
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
2
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Poet Linton Kwesi Johnson.
Linton Kwesi Johnson for StAnza Poetry Festival
Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
The attack is said to have happened at the Denburn Road industrial estate. Image: Google.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' in Perth
Chelsea have announced the formation of a Fan Advisory Board to improve supporter engagement (Mike Egerton/PA)
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented