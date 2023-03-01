Ben Stokes will be ‘sweet’ for Ashes despite knee trouble, says Brendon McCullum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Stokes will be ‘sweet’ for Ashes despite knee trouble, says Brendon McCullum

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 12.01pm
FILE – England team coach Brendon McCullum watches players bat in the nets during a training session ahead of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, June 29, 2022. McCullum will bring Bazball back to its birthplace in a two-test series against New Zealand which begins Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Mount Maunganui. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)
England coach Brendon McCullum is convinced a long stint at the IPL will not worsen Ben Stokes’ knee injury or prevent him writing his own Ashes “script” this summer.

The dust has barely settled on one of the most remarkable matches in the long history of Test cricket – a thrilling one-run defeat by New Zealand in Wellington – but attention is already turning to the forthcoming visit of the Australians.

The hotly-anticipated series begins at Edgbaston in less than four months, with a revitalised England attempting to reclaim the urn for the first time since 2015, and Stokes’ troublesome left knee is already a cause for concern.

He was barely able to bowl in New Zealand, contributing just nine overs across two Tests, and was in visible pain while batting during the dramatic day five run chase at Basin Reserve.

Stokes’ importance as a totemic leader of the side cannot be overstated – he has overseen 10 wins from 12 games despite this week’s setback – but he has already confirmed he will honour his £1.6million deal with Chennai Super Kings later this month, spending up to eight weeks with the franchise.

McCullum was due to play golf with his fellow Kiwi and current CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on Wednesday, with Stokes’ well-being on the agenda.

“I’ve got a tee-time with Flem, so I’ll be talking to him and making sure he looks after the skipper,” said McCullum.

“He sees the big picture, so I’ve no concerns that Ben will be totally looked after. I also believe that the Ashes is the script that the skipper is waiting to write, so he’ll be sweet. I don’t have any concerns.

“I don’t think he’s jeopardising it. I know that Chennai set-up, I played for that franchise and it is excellent in looking after the players. They’ve got a very good medical team.

“The skipper has a strong mind and he knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right?

“In fact, I look forward to watching him play in it without the captaincy and having the opportunity to play cricket without worrying about everybody else. When he comes back into the fold and leads us into the Ashes campaign he’ll have the bit between his teeth and I think we’ll be all right.”

McCullum was in chipper mood as he looked back on a drawn two-match series with his home nation, echoing Stokes in his appreciation of the unforgettable conclusion in Wellington in spite of the result.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes struggled with a knee problem in New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP).

“I thought it was epic, actually,” he said.

“I know we came out on the wrong side of it – or the losing side of it – but I think there’ll be millions of people – tens of millions – around the world that sat back and enjoyed that Test match. I know we were always going to be judged on our results, but I think we achieved quite a bit throughout the series.

“Now we have the opportunity to really start to plot and plan and turn our attention to what’s going to be a pretty amazing time in the guys’ lives – an Ashes series at home against a good Australian side and I think we’ll go into it with a lot of confidence.”

One man who may be struggling in that regard is Zak Crawley. The opener managed just 58 runs in four innings on tour and now averages just 27.60 from 33 Tests.

McCullum continued to show faith in the 25-year-old but admitted the role he is being asked to perform requires thick skin.

“You have to have a memory like a sieve if you are going to play as an aggressive opener in Test cricket, but that is his role. You have to suck up the low scores,” he said.

Zak Crawley
Opener Zak Crawley endured a poor tour (Andrew Cornaga Photosport/AP).

“His attacking game is much stronger than his defensive game, so he needs to start from a position from attack rather than looking to defend. If he does that, who knows what he can achieve? That is the challenge for Zak.

“From my conversations with Ricky Ponting, the Australians respect him for the instinct and power he has at the top of the order and how destructive he can be. He is still a big player for us moving forward.”

Against the Black Caps England went for an unchanged pace trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson, but are likely to have the likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Matthew Potts pushing for Ashes attention.

Choosing the right balance will be a challenge in its own right, but one McCullum welcomes.

“You want selection to be hard,” he said.

“We’re very lucky we’ve got good cattle, so to speak, so it’s down to whether Stokesey and I cock it up or not.”

