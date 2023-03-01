Exeter boss Rob Baxter backs decision to release Marcus Smith from England duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Exeter boss Rob Baxter backs decision to release Marcus Smith from England duty

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 12.24pm
Marcus Smith has been left out of England’s Brighton training camp squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Marcus Smith has been left out of England’s Brighton training camp squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Exeter boss Rob Baxter has backed the decision to release Harlequins star Marcus Smith from England duty for Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership clash against the Chiefs.

Smith has played under nine minutes of Test rugby across the last two Guinness Six Nations games after starting England’s tournament opener against Scotland on February 4.

England captain Owen Farrell was the fly-half in Six Nations appointments with Italy and Wales, while Smith found himself reduced to brief cameos as a replacement.

England fly-half Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell filled England’s fly-half role against Italy and Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)

Smith was then omitted from a 26-man group for this week’s England training camp in Brighton, losing out to a fit-again George Ford.

And while England head coach Steve Borthwick insists that Smith will return for preparations to face France on Saturday week, his place in the matchday 23 now looks under serious threat.

Smith looks set to line up for Quins when Exeter arrive at Twickenham, and Baxter said: “The reality is that Marcus Smith needs to play. He has not played that much.

“Despite the howls of derision from pretty much every area of the press, it seems like very good management to me to let him go and play some rugby.

“I am not necessarily pleased he has been let back to play some rugby!

“But I don’t think it is the wrong thing for him to get out and get back to his club and play some rugby.

“He is still a young player, and the one thing you know young players want to do is to be on the field and playing.

“It is the right management of him to get him playing again.”

Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter
Exeter boss Rob Baxter knows the Chiefs need to collect points away from home (Simon Galloway/PA)

Exeter head to south-west London in fifth place, one point adrift of the play-off zone with six Premiership games left.

Four of those fixtures are away from home, though, with the Chiefs having claimed just one league victory on their travels this term, beating Bristol five months ago.

Baxter added: “We haven’t had a great away record this season. We’ve got the results at home, but haven’t picked up the away wins.

“The table is going to shift week in, week out, and Saturday is a very important game.

“We have got to be open and honest about it. Unless we collect some points away from home, it is going to be a tough run-in for us.

“We have got ourselves in the (play-off) mix, and if we want to stay in the mix, we have to collect points and stop other teams collecting points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
6
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
2
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Poet Linton Kwesi Johnson.
Linton Kwesi Johnson for StAnza Poetry Festival
Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
The attack is said to have happened at the Denburn Road industrial estate. Image: Google.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' in Perth
Marcus Smith has been left out of England’s Brighton training camp squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented