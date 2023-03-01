ECB denies Hoggard claims he was not invited to take part in Rafiq racism probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ECB denies Hoggard claims he was not invited to take part in Rafiq racism probe

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 1.22pm Updated: March 1 2023, 1.27pm
Azeem Rafiq arrives for the CDC panel hearing (James Manning/PA).
Azeem Rafiq arrives for the CDC panel hearing (James Manning/PA).

The England and Wales Cricket Board has denied claims by Matthew Hoggard that he was not invited to take part in the investigation into allegations of racism by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq.

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission panel hearing into the allegations got under way in London on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Rafiq first went public in 2020 to allege he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying across two spells at Yorkshire.

Yorkshire CCC CDC Panel Hearing – International Arbitration Centre
Azeem Rafiq (centre) arriving for the CDC hearing in London on Wednesday morning (James Manning/PA)

Disrepute charges against seven individuals with prior connections to the county were issued by the ECB last June, with the club also charged.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is the only one of those charged who is set to appear at the hearing and his solicitors were present. It was confirmed that the case against Vaughan will begin on Thursday.

One of the individuals – Gary Ballance – has already admitted a charge related to the use of racially discriminatory language.

The remaining five – Hoggard, John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, and Richard Pyrah – have said they will not attend. The ECB has previously said the charges against those individuals will be considered by the panel in their absence.

Cricket – Frizzell County Championship – Division Two – Yorkshire v Lancashire – Headingley
Matthew Hoggard claimed he was not invited to take part in the investigation (Gareth Copley/PA)

Yorkshire have admitted four charges and will also not participate in the hearing.

The ECB’s lawyer Jane Mulcahy KC said the non-attendees had “denied themselves the opportunity to challenge Rafiq’s allegations”.

Mulcahy set out the allegations against Hoggard, which included creating and using the term “Rafa the Kaffir”, repeated use of the word “P***”, referring to Rafiq and other players as “you lot” and use of the term “TBM” (token black man) towards Ismail Dawood.

Hoggard, via a statement after he refused to continue to engage in the disciplinary process, admitted using the term “Rafa the Kaffir”, however denied he created it and it was used in the context alleged. He admitted it did breach ECB directive 3.3.

Hoggard admitted the use of the word “P***” but denied any racist or discriminatory intent and could not remember exactly on what occasions this occurred. He also denied it breached the ECB directive.

Michael Vaughan file photo
The case against Michael Vaughan will begin on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

While Hoggard also admitted using the phrase “you lot”, he denied the use of it to identify a group of ethnic minority players and denied it breached the directive.

Hoggard did admit to using the phrase “TBM” or “token black man” and that it breached the directive but denied it had any racist or discriminatory intent.

Mulcahy disputed claims by Hoggard that he was never invited to take part in the Squire Patton Boggs investigation and said, due to him declining to participate in this investigation, the weight of his evidence and that of his witnesses is “significantly reduced”.

Mulcahy also revealed that February 9 was the date when the ECB notified Hoggard of the allegations and revealed, while he disputed the ECB’s jurisdiction over him, he did not provide “a substantive response” to the allegations.

The ECB also rejected claims by Hoggard that it would not hand over evidence and stated “hundreds of documents” had been provided to the respondents in this process.

Mulcahy told the panel that it “should find Matthew Hoggard committed the conduct alleged” and “it is obvious that Matthew Hoggard has caused prejudice and/or disrepute for cricket and himself”.

