Dawid Malan boosts World Cup chances with commanding display against Bangladesh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dawid Malan boosts World Cup chances with commanding display against Bangladesh

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 2.24pm
Dawid Malan impressed once again for England (PA)
Dawid Malan impressed once again for England (PA)

Dawid Malan made another compelling case for a World Cup spot by resisting Bangladesh’s spin onslaught and ushering England to victory with a remarkable unbeaten hundred in the first ODI.

Set 210 in a muggy day-night game in Dhaka on a slow and low surface which may resemble what awaits them in India when defending their crown, England slipped to 65 for four in front of a fevered crowd.

But Malan, shifted to first drop to accommodate opening batter Phil Salt, was defiant and he peeled off 114 not out off 145 balls for his second successive ODI ton to lead England to a three-wicket win.

Malan had a lone hand as no other Englishman reached 30, going through the gears as he had a month ago when underpinning a consolation win against South Africa in Kimberley.

Six of England’s seven wickets fell to spin, with Taijul Islam claiming three for 54, but Malan launched the slow left-armer for three of his four sixes to make sure their bowling effort was not wasted.

Barely 24 hours after the thrilling climax of their Test finishing in New Zealand, England’s white-ball side were in action, skittling Bangladesh for 209 in 47.2 overs after a polished bowling display.

Mark Wood, playing his first ODI since July 2021, and Jofra Archer both touched 93mph and took a couple of wickets apiece while Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali exploited the turn and each claimed two scalps.

Sri Lanka v England – T20 World Cup – Super 12 – Sydney Cricket Ground
Mark Wood was bowling at over 90mph (Dan Himbrechts/PA)

Tamim Iqbal asked the tourists to bat first in oppressive heat and haze, and he capitalised on being dropped by Chris Woakes in his follow through in the opening over. The Bangladesh captain then pierced the infield on several occasions to help his side race to 55 for one after nine overs.

Wood’s introduction helped dragged them back as his pace clearly unsettled Tamim, dismissed for 23 when his attempt to fend off a 92mph brute caught his elbow before splaying the stumps.

Najmul Hossain Shanto had a let-off on four when Jason Roy was unable to cling on to a one-handed grab and was a calm and composed presence in the middle, belying his previous ODI average of 14, with the more experienced heads of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan out to injudicious shots to spin.

Mushfiqur was done in the flight by Rashid and top-edged into the deep while Shakib missed a wild swipe across the line off Moeen. Mahmudullah, another member of Bangladesh’s old guard in the middle order, was more measured as he put on 53 in 80 balls with Najmul.

However, Najmul was out for 58 when he miscued Rashid’s long hop to a diving Roy at short midwicket, Mahmudullah departed for 31 off 48 balls after being strangled down the leg-side by Wood and the debuting Will Jacks had his maiden ODI wicket when Afif Hossain clothed to mid-on.

Archer chipped in with a couple of lower-order wickets as Bangladesh’s innings ended with a whimper.

But they had at least got past 200 and while the total would ordinarily be meat and drink for England, confidence was low after seven losses in 10 ODIs and the conditions meant a tricky pursuit lay ahead.

Bangladesh turned to Shakib’s spin straight away, perhaps in a bid to exploit a perceived weakness of Roy, who has struggled when starting against slow left armers in the past. The ploy worked as Roy skied a leading edge to Tamim, with the opener now averaging 23.91 in his last 13 ODIs.

Jason Roy File Photo
Jason Roy struggled once again (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Salt and James Vince were unconvincing and both fell to Taijul for single digits but it was not just spin that was troubling England, with quick Taskin Ahmed getting due reward when he found extra bounce to surprise captain Jos Buttler, who steered to a lone slip on nine.

Malan was ploughing a lone furrow as the wickets tumbled all around him, clattering Taijul over the boundary twice, but was mainly content to take a low-risk approach. He had brief support from Jacks to take England into three figures, but the debutant fell for 26 after lashing out at Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Mehidy had been England’s tormentor-in-chief in the 2016 Test series and struck with his final delivery, castling Moeen for 14 through the gate with an arm ball that skidded on, but Malan was the prize wicket.

He upped the ante considerably after reaching a 92-ball fifty, managing to beat the boundary riders on both sides of the wicket more often while he slog-swept Taijul for another six to move into the 90s.

With Rashid (17no) providing capable support, Malan reached three figures by clipping Taskin Ahmed for four and later on he did so off Najmul to get England over the line with eight balls to spare.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
8
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
5
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
6
One man died and a second was seriously injured in the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper/DC Thomson.
Angus Council bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion
7
One of Ed Sheeran's new songs is inspired by Aberfeldy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire
Ed Sheeran’s links to Aberfeldy revealed as Perthshire town inspires song on new album
8
Staff with youngsters at Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
9
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United ‘merge’ tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
10
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Cold water swimming in St Andrews changed our lives – now we’re using our…

More from The Courier

Bertha Park High School in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Megwa played all five of Hibs' matches in the Uefa Youth League. Image: SNS.
Scout report: What type of player is Kelty Hearts loanee Kanayo Megwa who starred…
Dawid Malan impressed once again for England (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Massive machete and crunching face
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Care inspectorate report Picture shows; The Richmond Fellowship Scotland - Central Fife HQ. . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Inspectors left 'extremely concerned' after visit to Fife home support service
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry.
Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre questions aren't going away
Rob Hadgraft's new book shares stories of the Victorian-era 'pedestriennes'.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
Chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee Civic Trust at 50: The role regeneration group plays in shaping city
The wooden floor at the DISC on the Mains Loan is set to be replaced. Image: Jhony Pozo.
Dundee's sports facilities set for £300k boost if council approves tenders

Editor's Picks

Most Commented