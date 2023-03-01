Former Morton player and manager Allan McGraw dies, aged 83

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morton are mourning the loss of one of the most revered figures in their history following the death of Allan McGraw, aged 83.

The Glaswegian spent the bulk of his playing career with the Cappielow club in the 1960s, scoring more than 100 goals.

McGraw also had a three-year spell at Hibernian, where he scored 22 goals in 95 games, as well as short stints at Toronto City and Linfield.

He then managed Ton for 12 years between 1985 and 1997, narrowly missing out on promotion to the top flight at the end of his penultimate season in charge.

“Everyone at Greenock Morton is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of club legend, Allan McGraw,” a Morton statement read on Wednesday. “Known as “Mr Morton”, Allan has been a huge part of our club’s history, with the main stand at Cappielow recently named in his honour. Rest in peace Allan.”

McGraw’s son Mark, now 52, followed in his footsteps by playing for both Morton and Hibs.