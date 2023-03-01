Carabao Cup final defeat has ‘strengthened’ Newcastle owners’ ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carabao Cup final defeat has ‘strengthened’ Newcastle owners’ ambitions

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 4.57pm
Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (centre left) and co-owner Amanda Staveley saw their team lose at Wembley on Sunday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle’s owners have insisted Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat has only strengthened their resolve to bring success to the club.

The Magpies’ hierarchy, which is 80 per cent funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has invested in excess of £250million in the squad since taking up the reins at St James’ Park in October 2021.

Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was among a crowd of 87,306 at Wembley as Eddie Howe’s men went down 2-0 to Manchester United in their first final since 1999, but that disappointment has simply whetted the appetite for what lies ahead.

In a message to supporters, the club’s board said: “On the pitch, the team gave everything to achieve the victory we all craved. With the support of Eddie and the backroom team, they showed tenacity, bravery and absolute commitment to the cause right until the end.

“While the result didn’t go our way, the way everyone stuck together remains a source of immense pride. And we will always remember the incredible flag waving of all of our fans until the final moments of the match.

“That connection and sense of family is part of our identity, and we will need to call on it again as we go forward together into a crucial part of the season ahead.

“While our focus shifts back to the Premier League, our ambitions are strengthened by this experience and it will only make us even more determined as we move forward.

“Once again, thank you sincerely. We are United.”

The directors also thanked fans for their support in London with thousands gathering in Trafalgar Square on Saturday to celebrate the occasion.

The statement continued: “To see London taken over by so many of our fans was very special. We were thrilled to see our fans in great spirits and representing the club and city impeccably.

“And the scenes at a packed Trafalgar Square will live long in the memory, and we would like to pay special tribute to those who helped to clean up afterwards. This simple, selfless gesture is just one example of what makes our supporters the best in the world.

“The scenes around Wembley and inside the stadium on Sunday were beyond inspiring. The passionate support you gave the club throughout the day and the sea of black and white you created were remarkable. We could not have asked for any more from you.”

Newcastle return to action on Saturday, when they visit reigning champions Manchester City having slipped out of the top four following a run of four league games without victory.

