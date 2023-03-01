Tim Bresnan accused of using racist language towards Azeem Rafiq’s sister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tim Bresnan accused of using racist language towards Azeem Rafiq’s sister

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 5.13pm Updated: March 1 2023, 5.35pm
Tim Bresnan did not attend the hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tim Bresnan did not attend the hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tim Bresnan has been accused of using a racist comment towards Azeem Rafiq’s sister while the England and Wales Cricket Board told a disciplinary panel it is “more likely than not” three former Yorkshire players used racist or discriminatory language.

The public Cricket Discipline Commission hearing into allegations of racism from former Yorkshire player Rafiq began in London on Wednesday with the cases of Matthew Hoggard, Bresnan and John Blain being heard.

The former Yorkshire trio all deny a charge of bringing the game into disrepute and allegations of using racial or discriminatory language.

Azeem Rafiq arrives for the CDC panel hearing on Wednesday
Azeem Rafiq arrives for the CDC panel hearing on Wednesday (James Manning/PA)

ECB lawyer Jane Mulcahy KC stated it is “more likely than not” each of the trio used the racist phrases being alleged – which included “P***” – due to a number of reasons, including the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language during the relevant period at Yorkshire.

During the first day of proceedings it was alleged Bresnan used a racial slur against Rafiq’s sister Amna in 2014.

Bresnan, Mulcahy said, is alleged to have directed the term “fit P***” and “FP” towards Asian women, including Rafiq’s sister Amna at an official Yorkshire media day.

He was also alleged to have referred to Rafiq and Asian team-mates Adil Rashid, Ajmal Shahzad and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan as “the brothers” and “you lot”.

Bresnan denies the allegations. He said the term “brothers” was used but not in a racial or discriminatory context. He detailed his use of the term “brothers” or “bro” in WhatsApp messages or group chats as part of his defence.

Yorkshire's Headingley Stadium
Yorkshire admitted four amended charges (Danny Lawson/PA)

He also insisted he had no recollections of using the phrase “you lot” in a match against Derbyshire and claimed to have never met Amna Rafiq.

But Mulcahy insisted for each alleged charge that “on balance of probability, more likely than not, that he used the phrase and it was racist or discriminatory”.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, Hoggard, Bresnan, Blain, Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah all face charges related to the use of racially discriminatory language, with Vaughan the only one set to appear in person at the hearing.

Yorkshire admitted four amended charges and Gary Ballance admitted a charge which meant both were not required to participate.

Mulcahy also set out the allegations against former England bowler Hoggard, which included creating and using the term “Rafa the Kaffir”, repeated use of the word “P***”, referring to Rafiq and other players as “you lot” and use of the term “TBM” (token black man) towards team-mate Ismail Dawood.

Former England and Yorkshire bowler Matthew Hoggard denied his comments had any racist or discriminatory intent
Former England and Yorkshire bowler Matthew Hoggard denied his comments had any racist or discriminatory intent (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hoggard admitted using the term “Rafa the Kaffir”, but denied he created it and it was used in the context alleged. He admitted it did breach ECB directive 3.3.

He admitted the use of the word “P***” but denied any racist or discriminatory intent and could not remember exactly on what occasions this occurred. He also denied it breached ECB directive.

While Hoggard also admitted using the phrase “you lot”, he denied the use of it to identify a group of ethnic minority players and denied it breached ECB directive 3.3.

Hoggard did admit to using the phrase “TBM” or “token black man” and that it breached directive 3.3 but denied it had any racist or discriminatory intent.

Mulcahy told the panel “it is obvious that Hoggard has caused prejudice and/or disrepute for cricket and himself” due to the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language at Yorkshire and the fact he admitted to using the word “P***”.

Mulcahy then moved to “correct a number of misrepresentations” made by Hoggard, Bresnan and Richard Pyrah, who have refused to attend the hearing along with Blain and Gale.

Michael Vaughan is set to appear in person at the hearing
Michael Vaughan is set to appear in person at the hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)

She said the ECB had written to Pyrah on February 9 last year and received a response “in some considerable detail” on February 20. He then required an interview which was conducted on April 8.

Former all-rounder Bresnan also claimed not to have been interviewed, which the ECB insists was “evidently incorrect” as it has a transcript of the interview.

Hoggard made a similar claim, with the ECB saying he “was provided with the opportunity to provide written responses to the allegations, which he did, before informing the ECB that he did not intend to respond further”.

The ECB also highlighted that the five non-attendees had “denied themselves the opportunity to challenge Rafiq’s allegations” by withdrawing from the process.

Bresnan’s case was heard in the afternoon session but only after witnesses Rafiq, Meena Botros, Dawood and James Buttler had been called before the panel only to leave once they confirmed their signatures on their witness statements.

Blain’s case brought proceedings to an end with the former Yorkshire bowler alleged to have referred to Pakistani players as “P***” or “P***s” at pre-season training in 2010.

Azeem Rafiq, centre, had to confirm his signature on his witness statement Wednesday
Azeem Rafiq, centre, had to confirm his signature on his witness statement Wednesday (James Manning/PA)

According to Rafiq, Blain justified the term by explaining it was the same as “calling a British person a Brit”.

Majid Haq will give evidence on Friday but his witness statement was read out and he alleged Blain used the phrase “P***” during 2007.

Haq insisted he challenged Blain, who is alleged to have defended himself by saying he would describe an Australian as an Aussie and use the term Kiwi to describe someone from New Zealand.

Blain denied the allegations or that the conversation ever took place.

Mulcahy again alleged “it was more likely than not” that Blain used racial or discriminatory language.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
8
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
5
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
6
One man died and a second was seriously injured in the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper/DC Thomson.
Angus Council bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion
7
One of Ed Sheeran's new songs is inspired by Aberfeldy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire
Ed Sheeran’s links to Aberfeldy revealed as Perthshire town inspires song on new album
8
Staff with youngsters at Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
9
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United ‘merge’ tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
10
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Cold water swimming in St Andrews changed our lives – now we’re using our…

More from The Courier

Bertha Park High School in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Megwa played all five of Hibs' matches in the Uefa Youth League. Image: SNS.
Scout report: What type of player is Kelty Hearts loanee Kanayo Megwa who starred…
Tim Bresnan did not attend the hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Massive machete and crunching face
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Care inspectorate report Picture shows; The Richmond Fellowship Scotland - Central Fife HQ. . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Inspectors left 'extremely concerned' after visit to Fife home support service
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry.
Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre questions aren't going away
Rob Hadgraft's new book shares stories of the Victorian-era 'pedestriennes'.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
Chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee Civic Trust at 50: The role regeneration group plays in shaping city
The wooden floor at the DISC on the Mains Loan is set to be replaced. Image: Jhony Pozo.
Dundee's sports facilities set for £300k boost if council approves tenders

Editor's Picks

Most Commented