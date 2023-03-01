Keely Hodgkinson says it took time to adjust after European Indoor breakthrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keely Hodgkinson says it took time to adjust after European Indoor breakthrough

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 10.31pm
Keely Hodgkinson is aiming for more success in Turkey. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keely Hodgkinson is aiming for more success in Turkey. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Defending European Indoor champion Keely Hodgkinson admits it took time to get to grips with her stunning breakthrough.

The British star, who turns 21 on Friday, burst onto the scene with European Indoor 800m gold in Poland two years ago.

Since then she has won Olympic, world and Commonwealth silver and European outdoor gold.

Now she is ready to defend her title at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

She starts in the heats in Turkey on Thursday but knows it has taken time to adjust to her global profile.

Hodgkinson said: “It feels like a lifetime ago. For me the Europeans back then were a really nice opportunity. There were some people missing in reality. I wanted to take that opportunity.

“One of my favourite things to do, which you could argue is quite bad, is I like to prove people wrong. I was fastest going into it but because I was young, there were a lot of experienced girls.

“I wanted to prove it does not matter if you’re young, I can still go to a championship and win. I wanted to show I can go in and win.

 

“Being the favourite was a nice, new experience for me and winning allowed me to have some belief going into the outdoors. In my first race I broke the European junior record.

“That year was really nice, it was one thing after another, but on the back of it was a bit difficult for me.

“Getting used to everything. It felt like my brain was catching up with everything. Mentally I was 19 but physically I felt about 25.

“It was catching up with me but I’m in a really good place now. I’m looking forward to building on that and running as fast as possible. See what else we can do.”

Jazmin Sawyers will captain the GB team
Jazmin Sawyers will captain the GB team (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jazmin Sawyers, who goes in the long jump, will captain the squad with Daryll Neita favourite for the 60m title and Laura Muir will run in the 1500m aiming for her fifth European Indoor crown.

Hodgkinson added: “I remember watching Laura back in 2014 and she was young then. I’ve known about her for ages.

“I remember 2021 specifically and it was kind of a standout moment to be on start line with her, being in the same competition as her. Even beating her for the first time, it was like, ‘wow. I have beaten one of the people I watched growing up’ which is quite amazing.

“She’s an incredible athlete. She’s another one who kills herself. Especially in training. I see it all the time. She works hard as well. She deserves everything.”

