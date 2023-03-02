Kevin McDonald ‘grateful for everything in life’ after kidney transplant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin McDonald ‘grateful for everything in life’ after kidney transplant

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 10.11am
Kevin McDonald scored his first goal since a kidney transplant last weekend (Nigel French/PA)
Kevin McDonald scored his first goal since a kidney transplant last weekend (Nigel French/PA)

Kevin McDonald once feared for his life but is grateful for a second chance – after scoring his first goal since a kidney transplant.

The midfielder grabbed Exeter’s second in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Cambridge to cap his comeback.

The former Scotland international received a kidney from his brother, Fraser, in May 2021 having played with kidney disease since he was 18.

A long recovery – which included months in a family isolation bubble during the Covid pandemic – was needed before any return and McDonald knows where he has come back from.

Aston Villa v Fulham – Sky Bet Championship – Final – Wembley Stadium
McDonald won two promotions with Fulham. (John Walton/PA)

“You’re always worried for your life because if something goes wrong you’re not waking up again,” he told the PA news agency.

“I didn’t dwell on things but you are worried for your life because anything can happen, it’s such an intricate operation. I’d watched one on the TV before and I’m sitting there thinking ‘f*** me’. It’s intense stuff.

“I can’t imagine what mum and dad were thinking because my brother was going in as well. I was also thinking ‘what if I come out and I’m a different character, a different person, I don’t enjoy myself or feel the same?’

“But the hardest time was saying goodbye to my partner (Lucy) before she dropped me off at the hospital. That was an emotional time.”

His goal against Cambridge, his first since scoring for Fulham at Millwall in April 2018, came just eight days after the birth of daughter Darcy. She joins Layla, who was born only two months after McDonald’s transplant.

The 34-year-old had been playing with IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease, since he was 18 but his condition deteriorated so much it had left him with only one working kidney, which was functioning at just 10 per cent.

It meant a transplant or dialysis and his body initially began to reject his brother’s kidney at Guy’s Hospital before being allowed home 18 days later.

Fast forward to the start of last year and McDonald joined Dundee United, playing 11 times, before moving to Exeter until the end of the season in January.

He has made four appearances with Saturday’s goal, a curling effort into the bottom corner, sealing victory and the former Wolves star is determined to enjoy his football with the Grecians 12th in League One.

“I’ve been mentally strong throughout the whole process. I’m proud of myself and it’s probably a testament to my own character to get through that and have a desire to continue to play,” said McDonald, who won two promotions to the Premier League in five years at Fulham before leaving in 2021.

Scotland v Belgium – International Friendly – Hampden Park
McDonald made five appearances for Scotland. (Ian Rutherford/PA)

“I’ve always been quite a laid-back character and never took many things for granted. I never put too much pressure on myself, in all aspects of life.

“I’m probably more laid back now. Little things, like mistakes in games, it’s just going to happen. It’s going happen to the best players in the world, it’s going to happen to everyone.

“There’s no point in dwelling on mistakes, there’s no point dwelling on things you can’t change – especially in football.

“I didn’t realise my last goal was such a long time ago. It’s always nice to score, I’ve not been blessed with many.

“From a life side of things you’re obviously grateful to be here, grateful to have a great brother, friends and family. I’ve got two daughters, one just born last month. I’m grateful for everything in life.

“As time has gone on, having a transplant, a couple of kids, life does change and you have to enjoy it. Enjoy everything while you can.”

