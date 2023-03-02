Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale make history with GB mixed snowboard gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale make history with GB mixed snowboard gold

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 11.52am
Great Britain’s Charlotte Banks (right) and Huw Nightingale claimed victory in Georgia (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain's Charlotte Banks (right) and Huw Nightingale claimed victory in Georgia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale made history for Great Britain when they claimed the country’s maiden mixed team snowboard cross gold at the world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.

It was a redemptive morning for the pair who both endured disappointment on Wednesday.

Defending women’s world snowcross champion Bankes crashed out of the heats while Nightingale was among the bottom of the pack in the men’s competition, but they were celebrating gold a day later.

Bankes said: “It was a crazy race in tough conditions but we managed it really well thanks to the team around us. We both rode at our best today, like we’ve been riding in training and that’s just amazing to be able to come away with the gold medal together.

“The team put us in the best conditions. I’m so pleased that we were able to stick it down today.”

Bankes, 27, and Nightingale, 21, finished sixth in team snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games last year.

Nightingale added of Thursday’s triumph: “It’s unbelievable. I can’t really describe it right now to be honest. It’s just so fulfilling.”

Nightingale took an early lead in the first leg of the four-team big final, which became a three-man race after the United States’ Nick Baumgartner fell to leave the Briton, Austria’s Jakob Dusek, and France’s Merlin Surget in a neck-and-neck battle.

Dusek, who claimed the men’s individual title on Wednesday, overtook Nightingale and by the end of the leg there were just 0.07 seconds separating Nightingale in third and the Austrian, who crossed first.

That meant it was all to play for in the women’s race for Bankes – who in 2018 switched allegiances from France to Great Britain.

She took a narrow lead at the top of the hill over former French team-mate Chloe Trespeuch and Austrian Pia Zerkhold, extending it to over a second as she approached the final strait.

Bankes’ challengers narrowed the gap but it was not enough to beat the Briton, who finished 0.88s ahead of Zerkhold and 1.08s faster than the Frenchwoman.

GB Snowsport head coach Pat Sharples said: “It’s sort of hard to put today into words. After the disappointment of yesterday, today’s win for Charlotte and Huw makes it even more special.

“Huw performed at his absolute best we’ve ever seen him in competition and shown he’s going to be a big contender in this sport for many years to come!

“Charlotte Bankes once again proved she’s the best in the world. Huge props to the team behind the team; the coaches and support staff. Every one of them deserves this win.”

