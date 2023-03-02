Will Jacks coming to terms with manic schedule as he makes his mark for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Will Jacks coming to terms with manic schedule as he makes his mark for England

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 12.02pm
Will Jacks has made his debuts in England’s Test, ODI and T20 sides this winter (John Walton/PA)
Will Jacks has made his debuts in England's Test, ODI and T20 sides this winter (John Walton/PA)

Will Jacks accepts he will have to “get on board” with the schedule if he is to realise his ambition of playing for England in all formats after a manic past few days.

A week ago, Jacks was with the Test squad in New Zealand but because he was unrequired in Wellington, it was pre-agreed he would travel a little over 7,000 miles ahead of the ODI series in Bangladesh.

The 24-year-old arrived in Dhaka on Saturday evening but his luggage did not turn up until Tuesday morning, meaning he had to borrow Phil Salt’s gloves and one of Dawid Malan’s bats in training.

Jacks knows that is the lot of an international cricketer although he was rewarded for his endeavour, making his ODI bow on Wednesday having already debuted for England in Tests and T20s this winter.

“This has been my busiest winter by a long shot, I think I’ve had six days at home since the start of November,” said Jacks, who has also had a stint in the SA20 between international commitments.

“That’s pretty ridiculous to me to be honest. It’s just the way the schedule is at the moment and that’s something as players that we have to get on board with if you want to play all three formats, which is obviously what I want to do.

“It’s been a complete whirlwind (in the last week) but I’m just grateful to be playing some cricket. I had three nights with no clothes and no bags, which made training quite hard.

“I wore the same underwear for two days. I had nothing else to do. I pretty much just sat on my bed in the same clothes for 48 hours, it was pretty boring and depressing.”

After being drafted into the ODI squad because of Tom Abell’s injury, Jacks has a small window to push his World Cup claims – his canny off-spin allied to his belligerent batting would be welcome in India.

However, England already have a couple of spin bowling all-rounders with more experience in those conditions in Moeen Ali and the sidelined Liam Livingstone, even if Jacks will break his duck in the Indian Premier League this spring after being signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“I want to do as well as I can and push for that World Cup squad,” Jacks said. “I think there’s only 15 guys who will be in that squad and competition is incredibly tight, we know that in English cricket.

“I’ve just got to do the best I can. Hopefully I’ll get two more opportunities in these two games, and if I get in a position where I’m able to impact the game, I’ve just got to do my best.”

Despite modest preparation, Jacks claimed one wicket on Wednesday while he added what turned out to be an important 26 off 31 balls in the context of a low-scoring thriller as England won by three wickets.

Saqib Mahmood is in contention for his first England appearance in a year on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Saqib Mahmood is in contention for his first England appearance in a year on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I felt really comfortable,” he added. “I made my T20 debut with this group. I know everyone really well. It didn’t feel like anything different. I’ve completed the set now, which I’m very proud of.”

With only a day’s rest before they go again in the second ODI, England could shuffle their pace bowling line-up, with Saqib Mahmood poised for his first international match in a year after a back injury.

Left-armers Sam Curran and Reece Topley could also enter into the equation as England will be mindful of the workloads of Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.

Rehan Ahmed has been unwell in recent days and while he is understood to be feeling better, the teenage all-rounder has trained just once since arriving in Bangladesh so may be overlooked.

