Stuart Kettlewell eager to use return to Dingwall to bond with Motherwell squad

Stuart Kettlewell aims to make the most of his away trip to his former home and continue his efforts to rejuvenate Motherwell’s season.

The former Ross County manager inherited nine recent signings when he replaced Steven Hammell as Well boss and a trip to Dingwall will provide an opportunity to further integrate the newcomers.

Kettlewell, who has collected seven points from three cinch Premiership games, said: “We will travel up on Friday night and prepare as best as we possibly can. It’s a wee bit different for me because in my time at Ross County we would travel on the morning every second week to wherever we were going.

“The best preparation is to get ourselves up there on the Friday and I hope the players utilise that. Sometimes that wee bit extra time together gives you an opportunity to gel and get more of a feel for each other.

“That overnight where you live together gives you an opportunity to learn little aspects about one another and the personalities and characters.

“We have not had a pre-season trip or mid-season break to work with so you look at every little opportunity to make sure we are sitting together at dinner and coming together to make sure there is that unity.”

Kettlewell first signed for County in 2009 and, after a spell at Brora Rangers towards the end of his playing career, left the club when he was sacked as manager six days before Christmas 2020.

Ahead of his return, the 38-year-old said: “There is certainly no apprehension from me. Without making this about me, because it’s very much about a big game for Motherwell, everyone knows my history up there.

“I gave absolutely everything I had, as a player, a coach and a manager. I made a lot of sacrifices including probably my own body, in having to retire at the age of 30, but there was a lot of success which I am really proud of.

“But I park that and put that as a section of my life and career and I am very much focused on the next bit.

“Another thing is there is a big change now, it’s a completely different football club. You look at some of the staff, the playing squad, the finance, it’s different from what I dealt with.

“Roy (MacGregor) has been excellent for Ross County through time but it probably went on another level in terms of his investment. There will be a couple of familiar faces but it’s a different football club and a different chapter in their history.”

Meanwhile, Kettlewell revealed there had been no change in Max Johnston’s situation as the 19-year-old right-back contemplates a new contract offer amid reported interest from the likes of Bologna, Brighton, Preston and Luton.

“I have probably indicated with team selection and how I have approached the job so far what I think of Max and he also knows that on a personal front,” Kettlewell said. “The football club had already done that work, there was an offer to the player.

“I understand big teams and good clubs will be interested in good players but there has been no contact directly to the football club.

“From a conversation with him he is very much focused on the job in hand and wants to play games for Motherwell and be a success here. That’s all I need to know.”