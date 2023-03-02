Stuart Kettlewell eager to use return to Dingwall to bond with Motherwell squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Kettlewell eager to use return to Dingwall to bond with Motherwell squad

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 12.57pm
Stuart Kettlewell returns to Dingwall on Saturday (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Stuart Kettlewell returns to Dingwall on Saturday (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Stuart Kettlewell aims to make the most of his away trip to his former home and continue his efforts to rejuvenate Motherwell’s season.

The former Ross County manager inherited nine recent signings when he replaced Steven Hammell as Well boss and a trip to Dingwall will provide an opportunity to further integrate the newcomers.

Kettlewell, who has collected seven points from three cinch Premiership games, said: “We will travel up on Friday night and prepare as best as we possibly can. It’s a wee bit different for me because in my time at Ross County we would travel on the morning every second week to wherever we were going.

“The best preparation is to get ourselves up there on the Friday and I hope the players utilise that. Sometimes that wee bit extra time together gives you an opportunity to gel and get more of a feel for each other.

“That overnight where you live together gives you an opportunity to learn little aspects about one another and the personalities and characters.

“We have not had a pre-season trip or mid-season break to work with so you look at every little opportunity to make sure we are sitting together at dinner and coming together to make sure there is that unity.”

Kettlewell first signed for County in 2009 and, after a spell at Brora Rangers towards the end of his playing career, left the club when he was sacked as manager six days before Christmas 2020.

Ahead of his return, the 38-year-old said: “There is certainly no apprehension from me. Without making this about me, because it’s very much about a big game for Motherwell, everyone knows my history up there.

“I gave absolutely everything I had, as a player, a coach and a manager. I made a lot of sacrifices including probably my own body, in having to retire at the age of 30, but there was a lot of success which I am really proud of.

“But I park that and put that as a section of my life and career and I am very much focused on the next bit.

“Another thing is there is a big change now, it’s a completely different football club. You look at some of the staff, the playing squad, the finance, it’s different from what I dealt with.

“Roy (MacGregor) has been excellent for Ross County through time but it probably went on another level in terms of his investment. There will be a couple of familiar faces but it’s a different football club and a different chapter in their history.”

Meanwhile, Kettlewell revealed there had been no change in Max Johnston’s situation as the 19-year-old right-back contemplates a new contract offer amid reported interest from the likes of Bologna, Brighton, Preston and Luton.

“I have probably indicated with team selection and how I have approached the job so far what I think of Max and he also knows that on a personal front,” Kettlewell said. “The football club had already done that work, there was an offer to the player.

“I understand big teams and good clubs will be interested in good players but there has been no contact directly to the football club.

“From a conversation with him he is very much focused on the job in hand and wants to play games for Motherwell and be a success here. That’s all I need to know.”

