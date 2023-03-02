Luke Gambin determined not to miss out again as Malta face England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Gambin determined not to miss out again as Malta face England

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 1.34pm
Malta international Luke Gambin is aiming to play against England this summer (John Walton/PA)
Malta international Luke Gambin is aiming to play against England this summer (John Walton/PA)

Luke Gambin was scoring in a losing effort for Barnet as his Malta international team-mates played below the Wembley arch in 2016 – now he is determined to earn his spot for a crack at England this summer.

The 29-year-old was suspended for the World Cup qualifier, sent off for the only time in his career in the dying embers of a thrashing at the hands of Scotland in Malta’s previous game.

England scraped to a 2-0 win as goals from Daniel Sturridge and Dele Alli gave then-interim boss Gareth Southgate an unconvincing victory against one of the minnows of international football.

Dele Alli was on the scoresheet as England beat Malta 2-0 at Wembley.
Dele Alli was on the scoresheet as England beat Malta 2-0 at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gambin would have been out on the Wembley pitch, toiling with his team-mates, but was instead part of a Barnet side that succumbed to a last-gasp goal to lose 3-2 at Doncaster – the sucker punch coming moments after the winger had levelled the game.

Now playing for Sutton, his hometown club, Gambin – who qualifies to represent Malta through his paternal grandparents – has another chance to face England after the nations were drawn against one another in Group C of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The first fixture takes place in Malta on June 16 and Gambin is itching to play a part.

“I unfortunately missed the game against England at Wembley,” he told the PA news agency.

“I’d got sent off against Scotland – unlike me, first ever red card I’ve received – so I missed that game and then when I saw the draw this time round obviously I’m over the moon.

“I didn’t go to the game because I went back to Barnet and we played Doncaster away – luckily I scored, but it doesn’t make up for missing out playing at Wembley.

“That’s football, things like that happen. That’s the first time in my career something like that happened to me and to deal with it only makes you more headstrong.”

The main stumbling block for Gambin achieving his dreams this time around is a lack of minutes at play-off chasing Sutton.

Having left Colchester, he spent a season playing for Hamrun Spartans in the Maltese Premier League before making a move back to England last summer.

Gambin has not featured regularly for Sutton this season.
Gambin has not featured regularly for Sutton this season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“I don’t know how it’s going to pan out because of the lack of game time,” he added.

“So we will see what happens – the new national team manager (Branko Nisevic) and I have spoken on the phone and he asked how I’m doing fitness-wise and things like that so I’m hopeful.

“I’m happy and excited to be a part of this group at Sutton. Obviously, game time has been limited.

“I was kind of aware of that when I joined because I returned from playing out in Malta and (Sutton manager) Matt Gray made me aware that I’d be a back-up, so I knew it’s going to be a challenge.

Sutton manager Matt Gray brought Gambin back to English football last summer.
Sutton manager Matt Gray brought Gambin back to English football last summer (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“Playing in Malta was always something I wanted to do. They took care of me and my family because I had a three month-old baby and I really enjoyed it. It’s a different culture, different lifestyle, different type of football.”

Sutton currently sit ninth in Sky Bet League Two, just three points outside the play-offs and on a three-match winning streak.

Gambin may have only featured in five league games since moving to Gander Green Lane but he does have valuable experience of getting promoted from the fourth tier.

He was part of the Luton side that finished as runners-up in 2018 and sees plenty of similarities between that squad and the current crop at Sutton.

