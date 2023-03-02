Grimsby’s record-breaking FA Cup run as League Two side add Saints scalp to list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grimsby’s record-breaking FA Cup run as League Two side add Saints scalp to list

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 1.34pm
Grimsby’s celebrations continued with victory over Southampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Grimsby’s celebrations continued with victory over Southampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Grimsby’s astonishing run of FA Cup upsets continued on Wednesday as Gavan Holohan’s two penalties dumped out Premier League side Southampton.

Paul Hurst’s men, who are 16th in League Two, have now beaten opponents from a higher division in all five rounds to date – the first team ever to do so in the competition proper, according to the cup’s official Twitter feed.

With another Premier League side in the form of Brighton awaiting in the quarter-finals, the PA news agency looks at Grimsby’s run so far.

First round: Plymouth (League One)

Adam Randell’s fifth-minute goal for Argyle was a nightmare start to Grimsby’s cup campaign but on-loan Hull defender Andy Smith equalised in the 10th minute and the Mariners led 4-1 by the break through Michee Efete, Brendan Kiernan’s brilliant backheel and a goal deep in first-half stoppage time from Anthony Driscoll-Glennon. Kiernan added further gloss in the second half but even then there was no hint of the results to come.

Second round: Cambridge (League One)

Otis Khan scored just after the hour mark to give Town the lead. They were heading for a replay after Cambridge substitute Sam Smith’s 81st-minute equaliser but Khan burst through again in the last minute to see his side into round three.

Third round: Burton (League One)

Grimsby keeper Max Crocombe
Max Crocombe kept Grimsby on terms in the first half before they grabbed their winner against Burton (Tim Goode/PA)

Lewis Richardson stepped off the bench in the second half and got his name in the headlines when he turned home team-mate Harry Clifton’s shot. A couple of key first-half saves by keeper Max Crocombe also contributed to a third successive League One scalp.

Fourth round: Luton (Championship)

Harry Clifton, centre, scores in Grimsby's replay win over Luton
Harry Clifton, centre, scores in Grimsby’s replay win over Luton (Nigel French/PA)

A step up in opposition against a side challenging for the Championship play-offs, and Town trailed to goals from Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark after Holohan’s opener. Clifton immediately hit back to earn a 2-2 draw and a replay at Blundell Park, where he and Danilo Orsi put Grimsby on top before Danny Amos struck in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time to secure a 3-0 win.

Fifth round: Southampton (Premier League)

Holohan punished Lyanco’s handball late in the first half and scored again from the spot early in the second after Duje Caleta-Car’s foolish slap at Orsi. Caleta-Car pulled one back but Town held on and their travelling army of fans wielding inflatable haddocks were left dreaming of a sixth scalp at the Amex Stadium.

