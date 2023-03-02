Chelsea spending approach needs to be judged over time – Premier League chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chelsea spending approach needs to be judged over time – Premier League chief

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 2.05pm
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters (Mike Egerton/PA)
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea’s approach to transfer spending will need to be judged over a period of time, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has said.

The Blues blitzed their way through the January window, spending around £323million on new players including almost £90m on forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

Their total spend was almost £100m more than Europe’s other four big leagues combined.

Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea spent £90million on Mykhailo Mudryk alone during the January transfer window (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Masters was asked at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit whether that spending indicated the financial guardrails had come off.

“I’m not here to defend (Chelsea). The new owners of the club of less than a year have had two transfer windows. You need to judge the football club after three or four years,” he said.

“They would argue probably, I would suggest, that they have a different transfer policy to the previous regime. The players have longer contracts, lower wages. And obviously within our rules it’s a test over a 12-month period.

“The question is whether they’re going to sell some of their players in the next window? I don’t know the answer to that question, I’m also not going to defend them, but you have to judge these things over a period of time.”

Financial Times Business of Football Summit – Biltmore Mayfair Hotel
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters arrives ahead of the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London (James Manning/PA)

Masters also defended the length of the league’s investigation into alleged breaches of financial regulations by Manchester City.

The club was charged in February with more than 100 breaches of league rules.

Masters said: “The investigation was four years. People argue it’s a long time, and they’re clearly right, it’s a long time.

“Obviously I can’t say anything about the case itself. What people would want is a regulatory system that was very clear, open and transparent and that when rules are breached, immediate remedial action was taken.

“But you also have the law of the land around that – people can appeal, there are all sorts of things. Of course you want a swift, efficient regulatory system. It doesn’t always work that way. It doesn’t mean to say that the regulation isn’t working.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The court was told the Dunsires were savagely beaten in the yard of Matthew and Son in Kirkclady.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during ‘abduction’ and brutal attack at…
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
5
A man has died and another is in hospital after the fire. Image: Stewart Cowper.
Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures
6
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
7
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues
8
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
9
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
10
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie

More from The Courier

Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup…
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for 'active freeway' on busy Dundee roads
The Pars fans are set to turn out in their numbers once again. Image: Craig Brown.
FAN VIEW: 'Excruciatingly nervous watching' potential as Dunfermline look to keep up impressive records…
CR0041484.,Sheanne Mulholland Dundee, Downfield Primary Book Day,picture shows; Brooke McMillan primary 7 , thursday 2nd March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Guest house stalker and Facebook sleuth
Logan Sinclair and Emily Wilkinson (both primary 1) from The Community School of Auchterarder celebrating World Book Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
Rory McAllister has urged his Montrose team-mates to bounce back from Darvel defeat. Image: SNS
Rory McAllister not burdened by 300-goal milestone as prolific striker bids to fire Montrose…
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters (Mike Egerton/PA)
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gave evidence to the inquiry. Image: PA.
Sheku Bayoh arrest officers told to 'relax' but not discuss death

Editor's Picks

Most Commented