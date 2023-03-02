Michael Beale vows major reshuffle at Rangers with three or four big arrivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Beale vows major reshuffle at Rangers with three or four big arrivals

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 2.32pm
Rangers will make summer changes says manager Michael Beale (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers will make summer changes says manager Michael Beale (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Michael Beale will look to bring in three or four “massive impact” players as part of his wider summer revamp at Rangers.

The Gers boss is still smarting from the 2-1 defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

It was the former Rangers assistant coach’s first defeat in 15 games since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst but it brought a heap of criticism,  with fans aware that Ange Postecoglou’s side are nine points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership with only the Scottish Cup now up for grabs this season.

A clutch of players including Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Steven Davis are out of contract at the end of the season.

Ahead of the visit of second-bottom Kilmarnock in the league on Saturday, Beale said the defeat by Celtic was a “huge disappointment” as he looked to the future.

“It is clear that the football we are playing at the moment and the way I would like us to play is probably not aligned so we have to keep moving forward,” said the former QPR boss, who revealed John Souttar returns to the squad while fellow long-term injured defender Ridvan Yilmaz will play a reserve game before he is back.

“The summer window is very important to the football club. I think we need to recruit three or four who are going to make a massive impact to the team.

“We need to obviously sort out the futures of the ones who are here and maybe we have to change one or two who are in contract as well. There is no exact number. I need to make a strong team.

“At the moment we have a recipe to a certain level but we fell short at the weekend. I am definitely clear on the direction we need to go.

“We need to make a big shift in the energy we have on the pitch on matchday. That is recruiting. It might be developing, promoting from within as well.

“The team needs to show more and that starts with me. I have to do better because it is clear that although we had done well in the previous 14 games, the first half was enough for me to know we have to do a hell of a  lot of work.

“I don’t want wins against other opposition, who are in different places in the league, to overshadow what we have to do – win, not compete, and compete better in Europe.

“It is important we start the rebuild as soon as possible. We have started behind the scenes but come the summer it will be an interesting moment in terms of changing the make-up of the group. We need to reduce the number of the squad.

“I said before that 25 per cent of the squad would turn over and I am sticking by that. Players have been identified, it is about getting that work done swiftly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The court was told the Dunsires were savagely beaten in the yard of Matthew and Son in Kirkclady.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during ‘abduction’ and brutal attack at…
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
5
A man has died and another is in hospital after the fire. Image: Stewart Cowper.
Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures
6
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
7
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues
8
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
9
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
10
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie

More from The Courier

Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup…
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for 'active freeway' on busy Dundee roads
The Pars fans are set to turn out in their numbers once again. Image: Craig Brown.
FAN VIEW: 'Excruciatingly nervous watching' potential as Dunfermline look to keep up impressive records…
CR0041484.,Sheanne Mulholland Dundee, Downfield Primary Book Day,picture shows; Brooke McMillan primary 7 , thursday 2nd March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
Rangers will make summer changes says manager Michael Beale (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Guest house stalker and Facebook sleuth
Logan Sinclair and Emily Wilkinson (both primary 1) from The Community School of Auchterarder celebrating World Book Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
Rory McAllister has urged his Montrose team-mates to bounce back from Darvel defeat. Image: SNS
Rory McAllister not burdened by 300-goal milestone as prolific striker bids to fire Montrose…
Rangers will make summer changes says manager Michael Beale (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gave evidence to the inquiry. Image: PA.
Sheku Bayoh arrest officers told to 'relax' but not discuss death

Editor's Picks

Most Commented