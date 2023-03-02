Motherwell bring in Stephen Frail as Stuart Kettlewell’s assistant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell have appointed former Hearts manager Stephen Frail as Stuart Kettlewell’s assistant.

The 53-year-old managed Hearts during the 2007-08 season and has worked for the likes of Celtic, Northern Ireland youths, Dundee United and East Fife.

The former Hearts, Tranmere and Dundee defender told his new club’s website: “Stuart phoned me last week with regards to coming in and we discussed at length the short-term and long-term visions he has at the club.

“It was an easy decision to make. This is a good club and I’m well aware of the history of it.”

Kettlewell added: “When I took the job, I knew I wanted an experienced head in the dugout with me.

“Stephen is highly regarded and respected in the game and is someone who has coached at various different levels, at club and international level.

“He is an excellent coach who builds good relationships with players and has been in work recently.”